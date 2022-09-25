Penn State played against a stingy Ohio State defense on Sunday, but was able to break through.

The Nittany Lions weren’t able to score until the third quarter, but eventually won 2-0.

The first half was back and forth, with both teams playing good defense. Penn State was allowed nine shots while Ohio State got four.

“The goalie made a couple of good saves early on,” head coach Charlene Morett-Curtis said.

Buckeye goalie Abby Danson tallied six saves with three in the third quarter.

The Nittany Lions had no problem getting the ball to the circle, it was scoring that was difficult.

The first two Big Ten games, the blue and white did a good job with scoring first and early but that wasn’t the case against the Buckeyes.

Penn State’s top scorer Sophia Gladieux was not given many opportunities this game because Ohio State’s defense would double or triple-team her from the time she entered the circle.

“We needed to get [Gladieux] the ball and for her to get it in space a little bit more and then release the shot,” Morett-Curtiss said. “They had a good goal-line save but normally she’s able to crank that.”

Gladieux was held to six shots for the game, three of which were on goal.

With Ohio State playing man-to-man defense, it made it difficult for Penn State to have a scoring opportunity.

Playing around with the ball too much in the circle, the Nittany Lions quickly lost their chance to take a shot as the Buckeye defense was instantly marking.

This was most obvious with Gladieux who would have defenders on her immediately.

However, Morett-Curtis has faith in the other offensive players on her team.

“[Gladieux] couldn’t get a shot off but we have people that can definitely score like [Mackenzie Allessie] and Anna [Simon] had a good shot on a corner,” Morett-Curtis said.

In the third quarter, it was Allessie who scored the first goal of the game for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State was able to open up the cage for Allessie to take the open shot, sending it past the goalie and into the far corner.

“It just seemed a little bit like a sigh of relief because we were in the circle,” Morett-Curtis said. “We just weren’t getting as many shots so I think that was just a big break.”

Allessie had five shots throughout the game.

The Buckeyes also had problems with Penn State's defense, and weren’t able to get a single shot off in the entire second half.

Penn State also had a low number of corners compared to past games this season, earning just five for the game.

Ohio State got even less with three corners for the game, which goalie Brie Barracco was not concerned about.

“Our corner defense has improved immensely since last year,” Barracco said. “It’s honestly just a team effort that is helping me play better.”

One of those defenders is sophomore Gery Schnarrs who was the foundation for the second goal.

Schnarrs had a big ball from the backfield directly after an Ohio State corner, and Jemma Punch was on the receiving end of that pass.

Punch had an open cage and used her speed to beat the defenders to the circle and score Penn State’s second goal.

“Gerry threw the ball down the field to Jemma,” Morett-Curtiss said. “She’s bombed a couple of great balls down there this season.”

