Penn State added another Big Ten win to its record in shut-out fashion against Michigan State on Friday.

The Nittany Lions used their speed to maneuver around the Spartans and keep possession throughout the game to earn their 4-0 win.

The blue and white dominated in the first quarter, keeping possession for a majority of the time. Michigan State wasn’t allowed any shots or corners to open the contest.

Penn State scored its first goal early, when Grace Wallis slammed a ball into the far corner giving her team a quick 1-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the Spartans fought back, getting the ball to their end of the field and earning a corner immediately.

Goalkeeper Brie Barraco blocked that shot, and then two more on another pair of Michigan State corners.

The Nittany Lions got their momentum back after senior Mackenzie Allessie scored their second goal.

Expanding the lead, junior Sophia Gladieux was ready on the post to knock in another Penn State goal to end the half 3-0.

At halftime, the Nittany Lions had tallied 15 shots and eight corners compared to Michigan State’s four shots and four corners, showing Penn State’s offensive domination.

The third quarter was uneventful, with one corner and three shots — all from Penn State. Both teams went into the final quarter with the Nittany Lions up 3-0.

Earning the possession back, the blue and white took the ball to the circle quickly in the fourth quarter and earned a corner.

With Allessie inserting it, the ball went to senior Anna Simon who took a hard rip from the top of the circle. With the Spartan goalie on the ground, the shot went right over her and into the goal bringing Penn State’s lead to 4-0.

The Nittany lions played keep away for the remainder of the game.

Early score

A key for Penn State’s two Big Ten wins has been quick shots and scoring early.

The Nittany Lions’ first goal was scored in the first 10 minutes of the game by Wallis.

Michigan State’s goalie was drawn out by two blue and white players, leaving the cage wide open for Wallis to take the shot and find the far left corner.

Allesie’s goal was also a quick shot from the stroke mark, and Gladieux’s from the post.

Lacking Rebounds

Penn State doesn’t have a problem getting shots off, it’s following through that is the issue.

Getting 20 shots, the Nittany Lions often lose possession if the shot doesn’t end up being a goal.

There is rarely someone ready to get the ball off of the goalies pads and send it back into the cage.

The attempts are usually recovered by the defense and sent back out of the circle.

Defensive credit

Despite the lack of action, the Nittany Lion defense had a lot of important plays which led to the shutout.

On multiple occasions, especially in the second quarter, Michigan State’s offense would break its way to the goal where Barraco was ready.

Barraco was forced to switch gears very quickly and handled it well, preventing the Spartans from scoring and earning another shutout.

