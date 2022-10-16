Penn State reached its 13th win of the season after a low intensity matchup against Kent State.

The Nittany Lions topped the Golden Flashes by a score of 3-0, improving its winning streak to five games.

The Golden Flashes have had an on-and-off season so far, falling to 6-7 after this afternoon’s matchup.

Shortly into the match, junior forward Sophia Gladieux scored the first goal of the game of an assist from senior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie.

The tally marked Gladieux’s 17th goal of the season, and extended her scoring streak to six consecutive games.

By the end of the first quarter, Penn State’s offense was looking strong, with 12 shots to Kent State’s one and three corners for the blue and white compared to one for the Golden Flashes.

However, the Golden Flashes’ goalkeeper, sophomore Cecile Van Eijck, was able to hold down the fort with six saves, three of those being shots taken by Gladieux.

Starting the second quarter, graduate student Anna Simon scored a goal for the Nittany Lions assisted by senior Elena Vos, extending the lead to 2-0.

During this quarter, the game moved back and forth across the field, as opposed to the first quarter where it was primarily concentrated around Kent State’s goal.

The teams were fairly even in shots in the second quarter, with Penn State taking four shots to Kent State’s three. All of the Golden Flashes' shots were saved by senior goaltender Brie Barraco.

After halftime, both teams seemed to have lost offensive momentum. By the halfway point of the third quarter, only two shots had been taken, one by Gladieux and the other by Allessie, and a penalty corner by the latter of the two star players.

At the back half of the third quarter, the Golden Flashes began to attack, with two shots and a penalty corner. There were no goals scored by either team at the end of the frame.

The start of the fourth quarter seemed to follow a similar trend, with Kent State’s Agustina Florio, firing off a quick shot.

After this scare, the Nittany Lions took back control. After a missed shot by graduate student Grace Wallis, Gladieux scored the third goal of the game assisted by Allessie and Vos.

By the end of the game, it was looking like smooth sailing for the blue and white, so Head Coach Charlene Morrett-Curtiss was able to substitute many of the more important players in order for everyone to get the chance to play.

Overall, the Nittany Lions were able to maintain their ground and prevent goals from Kent State.

However, it was evident through the statistics of the game that the Nittany Lions had lost steam throughout the course of the matchup. Ending the first quarter with twelve shots, the blue and white had finished the fourth quarter with only two shots overall.

The Nittany Lions will be competing against Maryland in University Park this Friday in what looks to be an intense Big Ten matchup.

