Penn State women’s field hockey vs. Ohio State, team

The Penn State women’s field hockey team huddles during their game against Ohio State at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Buckeyes 2-0.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State is ranked No. 6 in the nation for the third week in a row.

The Nittany Lions advanced their record to 8-1 this week after two more Big Ten wins over Michigan State and Ohio State.

Currently undefeated in the Big Ten, the Blue and White will play two more conference games this week against Northwestern and Indiana.

Previously ranked in the top spot, No. 2 Northwestern suffered its first loss of the season against Iowa last week.

The Nittany Lions are right behind Louisville, which is the only team to defeat them this season.

