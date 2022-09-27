Penn State is ranked No. 6 in the nation for the third week in a row.

The Nittany Lions advanced their record to 8-1 this week after two more Big Ten wins over Michigan State and Ohio State.

Currently undefeated in the Big Ten, the Blue and White will play two more conference games this week against Northwestern and Indiana. Previously ranked in the top spot, No. 2 Northwestern suffered its first loss of the season against Iowa last week. The Nittany Lions are right behind Louisville, which is the only team to defeat them this season.

