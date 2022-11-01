With the new NFHCA poll, Penn State stands in the No. 3 spot after defeating Big Ten opponent Rutgers this week.

North Carolina remains at No. 1 keeping its undefeated record, while 16-2 Maryland also stayed at No. 2

We stayed at #3 this week in the rankings! 😎 pic.twitter.com/PL2mGRgdEa — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) November 1, 2022

Five out of the top 10 teams are Big Ten schools including Northwestern, Michigan, and Iowa.

The Big Ten tournament will start this week as the quarterfinals take place on Nov. 3, followed by the semi-finals on Nov. 4 and the championship game on Nov. 6.

The Nittany Lions will enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed, giving them a bye in the first round.

