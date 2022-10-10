Sophia Gladieux (3) running

Forward Sophia Gladieux (3) moves forward during Penn State's field hockey game against Iowa at the Field Hockey Complex on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes 2-1.

 Danny Gotwals

After impressive performances against Iowa and Lafayette, Sophia Gladieux picked up a conference weekly award.

Gladieux was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after scoring the game-winning goal in both competitions this past weekend — with the Iowa game going into overtime, and the Lafayette game going to double-overtime.

This is the fourth time Gladieux has been given this title during her time as a Nittany Lion.

The star forward leads the blue and white with 15 goals for the season, as well as the Big Ten for shots averaging 5.46 per game.

