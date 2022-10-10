After impressive performances against Iowa and Lafayette, Sophia Gladieux picked up a conference weekly award.

Gladieux was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after scoring the game-winning goal in both competitions this past weekend — with the Iowa game going into overtime, and the Lafayette game going to double-overtime.

Sophia Gladieux named B1G Offensive Player of the Week! https://t.co/qGAWGrxGH7 pic.twitter.com/Be3zTR1f9J — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) October 10, 2022

This is the fourth time Gladieux has been given this title during her time as a Nittany Lion.

The star forward leads the blue and white with 15 goals for the season, as well as the Big Ten for shots averaging 5.46 per game.

