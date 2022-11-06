Penn State experienced a difficult loss in the Big Ten Tournament, but the bigger prize — winning its first national championship — is still on the table.

The Nittany Lions will play Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, announced during the selection show Sunday night. The game will take place Friday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

We will face Louisville this Friday in Ann Arbor, Michigan! 🔥#WeAre pic.twitter.com/vv98ss7fvc — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) November 7, 2022

Coach Charlene Morrett-Curtiss’ team is looking to advance beyond the first round, where it lost 4-1 to Syracuse last season.

The blue and white is one of five Big Ten teams in the tournament. Conference champion Michigan, Maryland, Northwestern and Iowa all join the Nittany Lions in the field.

