Penn State women’s field hockey vs. Ohio State, Gladieux (3)

Forward Sophia Gladieux (3) takes a shot during the Penn State women’s field hockey game against Ohio State at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Buckeyes 2-0.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State experienced a difficult loss in the Big Ten Tournament, but the bigger prize — winning its first national championship — is still on the table.

The Nittany Lions will play Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, announced during the selection show Sunday night. The game will take place Friday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Coach Charlene Morrett-Curtiss’ team is looking to advance beyond the first round, where it lost 4-1 to Syracuse last season.

The blue and white is one of five Big Ten teams in the tournament. Conference champion Michigan, Maryland, Northwestern and Iowa all join the Nittany Lions in the field.

