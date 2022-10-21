In Friday night’s top five matchup, No. 5 Penn State beat No. 2 Maryland for the third game in a row by a score of 5-1 in a marquee victory.

With the Terrapins scoring to tie the game at 1-1, tensions were high waiting to see how the game would pan out. However, once this tally occurred, the Maryland offense slowed down greatly in comparison to its performance in the first quarter.

The blue and white maintained a consistent attack in the first half of the game. Not allowing Maryland to score after its first tally of the game, Penn State was quickly able to make up for this disadvantage.

The Terrapins entered the game having taken 335 shots and allowing opponents to reach only 84, but this proved to not be an issue for Penn State. Throughout the course of the matchup, the blue and white made 14 shots.

The second quarter showed the power of Penn State. Three goals were scored by the blue and white, all within five minutes of each other.

By halftime, the Nittany Lions had scored four goals. These were tallied by the top three goal scorers on the team: junior forward Sophia Gladieux with two, and one goal each made by senior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie and graduate student midfielder Anna Simon.

Throughout the season, these three have been able to carry the team on their backs, with a combined goal count of 37, over half of those goals belonging to Gladieux.

In great strides, Gladieux managed to score the two tallies on the night and take five overall shots. This was Gladieux’s 19th and 20th goals of the season. The top scorer on the team, she has contributed greatly to the team’s season of success.

Allessie also contributed greatly to the team tonight, scoring a goal and assisting in two of the others.

“We just came out with a lot of energy,” Simon said. “We were super excited obviously. Senior Night, last home game against Maryland — it’s always a great game. I think we started off super strong and just kept going.”

However, since the goals of this game were spread out, various players had the chance to shine.

“Everyone brings something different to the table and it’s so much fun because it’s not always the same person,” Simon said. “Everyone can score on this team.”

The third quarter remained silent for both teams, which is something the Nittany Lions are known to struggle with as a team this past season. However, thanks to their burst of offensive energy in the second quarter, it did not put as much pressure on them to score.

“We didn’t get as many shots in the third quarter, but I still felt we were steady,” coach Charlene Morrett-Curtiss said.

In the end, senior forward Jemma Punch scored the final goal of the game, unassisted, ending the matchup on a high note for the Nittany Lions.

Coming into the game this week, Morrett-Curtiss knew the stakes were high.

“We really went over the game plan with them, and really put our tactics into practice. Our press was phenomenal,” Morrett-Curtiss said. “We didn’t give them a lot of opportunity to really get going, so I thought that was impressive with the team. I felt that they were very consistent from half to half, you know, we did not have that let down in the second half.”

During the backhalf of the fourth quarter, Gladieux was walked off of the field after a hand injury. Coach Morrett-Curtiss said that she thinks she hurt her finger and may need stitches.

As the top scorer for Penn State, this could put a dent in the team’s plans to advance forward.

Ideally, Gladieux will be able to play in the final regular season game. Otherwise, the Nittany Lions may not be able to cruise to victory as easily as they have with her presence.

Penn State now improves its regular season record to 14-2 and 6-1 in Big Ten matchups. The Rutgers matchup next week will be another test of the Nittany Lions’ abilities.

“Rutgers beat a really good Northwestern team last week, and we know that everyone in the Big Ten is capable of being successful,” Morrett-Curtiss said. “So you know, let them enjoy the victory and get a game plan going Sunday for Friday at Rutgers.”

After beating the No. 2 team in the nation tonight, Rutgers will have to keep an eye out for Penn State even though the Scarlet Knights have beaten the Nittany Lions in each of the past four matchups.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE