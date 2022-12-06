Penn State’s coaching staff was recognized as the NFHCA’s Mideast Region Coaching Staff of the Year on Tuesday afternoon.

NFHCA Honors Penn State as Mideast Region Coaching Staff of the Year!https://t.co/se0mgFzmKV pic.twitter.com/SuujcMMjND — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) December 6, 2022

The recognition comes after coach Charlene Morrett-Curtis and her staff led the Nittany Lions to a 17-4 record in 2022 and a berth in the NCAA Tournament’s semifinal, where they lost to future national champion North Carolina.

Penn State’s 2022 season was its best since it finished 17-3 in 2016, making it enough for the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff to take home some hardware.

