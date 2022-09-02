Emerging from last week 1-1, Penn State has been reflecting on its opening games and working to make the necessary adjustments in preparation for Sunday’s matchup with Albany.

The Nittany Lions will head north to the Empire State for their first away game of the season Sunday.

Including this game, there will be three more contests for Penn State before getting into Big Ten play.

The Great Danes are also coming off of a 1-1 weekend, after a 5-2 win over Northeastern and a 3-0 loss to Ohio State.

“Albany is a very strong team with good stick skills and experience,” Penn State coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss said.

Albany showed strength on both offense and defense against Northeastern, which could cause problems for the blue and white. Outshooting Northeastern 23-5, the Great Danes also scored three goals in the final quarter to solidify the game in their favor.

Sophomore Alison Smisdom was the lead goal-scorer in this game with two goals, seven shots and one assist.

Smisdom also led the way in the Ohio State game with five shots, though none of them broke through the Buckeyes’ defense.

Despite the shutout loss to Ohio State, Albany managed to outdo its opponent in the opening quarter.

The Great Danes had three corners and four shots, while Ohio State wound up with zero in both categories.

As for Penn State’s opening week, there were ups and downs throughout the lineup.

“We need to find ways to get in better scoring positions and get the number of defenders up in our circle,” Morett-Curtiss said.

Despite this, the Nittany Lions also did well in certain areas, especially on the defensive end of the field.

According to senior goalie Brie Barraco, one of those areas of concern seems to be improving already.

“The defensive penalty corner unit came up big in both games, which is something that has lagged in the past,” Barraco said.

Last week, the opposing teams put up a combined 10 corners against Penn State, scoring off one of them.

Another key point the Nittany Lions are focusing on this week is playing as a team throughout the whole game, instead of breaking up into individual play as the competition draws to a close.

A strong suit the blue and white tends to have is its passing game, keeping the ball moving quickly and accurately.

However, this was lost toward the end of the Louisville contest.

“We need to be thinking about being more of a unit and not getting too far apart from each other,” Morett-Curtiss said. “How do we become better, and how do we become a better team?”

The Nittany Lions are focusing on better vision on the field, better composure and better structure heading into this week’s game as well as the rest of the season.

Outshooting both opponents, the blue and white is averaging 17.5 shots a game compared to 10 from the two squads it played. However, the Nittany Lions have 20 shots on goal with an SOG percentage of .571, whereas their opponents’ percentage stands at .600.

Penn State is also making it a point to take this season one game at a time, focusing on the team and how it can improve — while trying not to look too much at the opponent.

Barraco identified skills that need improvement and what she did well and should continue going forward.

“I’m feeling more confident in my decision-making,” Baracco said. “Now it’s about finding little tweaks within my decision-making, which is something I can work on this week.”

RELATED

+2 Penn State field hockey loses composure on offense, falls short against Louisville Penn State field hockey played a strong defensive game against Louisville on Sunday, but it …