Penn State continued its winning ways and extended its win streak to six games. It was utter domination for the Nittany Lions, beating their rival Michigan State 4-0.

The Spartans were never really in the game, as the No. 6 team in the nation showed why they are ranked so highly.

Penn State controlled this game from start to finish, and put on a show in front of a fairly large crowd around the field hockey complex.

After being away for so long, Penn State finally returned home. The Nittany Lions spent three straight weekends and five straight games away from Happy Valley, but the blue and white were finally able to play in front of their home faithful Friday night.

“I loved the way we moved the ball around the field,” Morett-Curtiss said. “I think we came out with great tempo tonight.”

With the return home comes a new challenge — the start of Big Ten play. Friday and Sunday are the first times this season Penn State will play against two Big Ten foes in a row.

However, with every new challenge comes a new opportunity, and Morett-Curtiss has had her team fully prepared this season. Like most contests this year, the Nittany Lions came out firing. Their preparation has been key to their early success.

“Yesterday's practice, they were phenomenal,” Morett-Curtiss said. “Really spot on, upbeat, focused, you know, high energy.”

However, it wasn’t the usual suspects that were contributing for the blue and white. Carly Gannon was able to add her third goal of the season, and Anna Simon was able to get her second.

Gannon got Penn State on the board early, finding the back of the net eight minutes into the contest after multiple penalty corners from the Nittany Lions.

The theme of Friday night’s game for the Spartans was penalties. Michigan State got in a lot of foul trouble and allowed Penn State to have four penalties corners in the first quarter.

A team like Penn State can’t have that many chances from point-blank range, and eventually the blue and white added to its early lead. Forward Mackenzie Alessie gave the Nittany Lions a 2-0 advantage and put the game out of reach.

The Nittany Lions’ recipe to success was controlling the time of possession and attacking down the sidelines. Penn State was living on their opponents side of the field. Goalkeeper Brie Barraco was barely challenged in the first half.

Despite jumping ahead early, it didn’t deter the Nittany Lions from taking their foot off the gas pedal. There was an intensity the whole second half.

Their back line was stellar the whole match, but particularly in the second half. Morett-Curtiss has expressed some concern with the team's play coming out of halftime, but on Friday night there were no defensive lapses for the team on their way to a second straight shutout.

Right before half, Sophia Gladieux added to her goal total and continued her impressive season. Gladieux was able to notch her team leading ninth goal of the year.

However, Penn State didn’t solely rely on Gladieux today for its offense like it had done in the past. It was a team effort Friday night. Morett-Curtiss isn’t content with complacency though.

“We had the ball come across the end line a lot and we weren’t there to finish,” Morett-Curtiss said. “I mean how many times did that happen today, probably six or seven.”

This win was extra special for the Nittany Lions. Not only was this victory against a Big Ten rival, but it was their 15th straight victory against the Spartans.

“Big Ten games always mean a lot,” Grace Wallis said. “But we always just want to play our game.”

