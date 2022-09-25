It wasn’t pretty for the Nittany Lions, but they got the job done.

Penn State made it seven straight with a 1-0 win against Ohio State.

Fresh off a 4-0 victory over its rival Michigan State and a second straight shutout, Penn State had a quick turnaround and faced another Big Ten rival in Ohio State.

Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss yet again had the team come out of the gate playing strong. The Nittany Lions out shot Ohio State 4-1 in the first and were constantly knocking on their opponents doorstep.

However, Ohio State’s defense bent but did not break. Goalkeeper Abby Danson stood strong and had a strong performance in net for the Buckeyes.

“I thought Ohio State played a great job defensively,” Morett-Curtiss said. “They had two or three kids on [Sophia Gladieux] going into the circle.”

Morett-Curtiss has been critical of her team’s performance in the opponent’s circle and Penn State again struggled finishing the many chances it had.

“I felt we needed to attack with more speed to get in behind them,” Morett-Curtiss said.

The second quarter was more of the same from Penn State. The Nittany Lions couldn’t find that elusive first goal and pull away.

The blue and white had three penalty corners and nine shots in the first half but nothing materialized.

The Buckeyes have had an up and down season. Losing four straight after winning their first three games of the season.

However, Ohio State came out playing inspired against their arch-rival. Their back line was able to force a couple of turnovers and didn’t let the dynamic Gladiuex free.

The third quarter has been a very important quarter for the Nittany Lions. Morett-Curtiss has felt that her team has come out of halftime with a lull in the past.

Three minutes into the third, Ohio State got too aggressive and Cameryn Forgash was issued a green card and Penn State had the advantage. However, the penalty didn’t make a difference and the Nittany Lions couldn’t take advantage of having an extra player.

With 3:24 left in the third, Penn State had a golden opportunity with a penalty corner and finally broke through. After Danson deflected the first shot, Mackenzie Allessie was there to put Penn State on the board.

“Definitely our third quarter was much better. I was pleased with that,” Morett-Curtiss said.

The Nittany Lions had another chance to add to their total with a penalty corner with 5:50 left in the fourth but again couldn’t finish, allowing Ohio State to hang around.

The Buckeyes then decided to let Danson leave the net and bring everyone up on attack. Penn State’s backs were against the wall but Goalkeeper Brie Barraco was outstanding in net.

Barraco, after just winning Big Ten defensive player of the week, secured her third straight shutout.

“Everyone doing their own part allows me to make the saves I need to make,” Barraco said.

The Nittany Lions then were able to put the game on ice thanks to a breakaway empty-net goal by Jemma Punch.

The two goals would prove to be enough to get Penn State to 8-1 on the season and 3-0 in Big Ten play. A gutty performance for a team that did not have their A-game.

