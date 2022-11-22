Penn State women’s field hockey vs. Ohio State, Gladieux (3)

Forward Sophia Gladieux brings the ball up field during the Penn State women’s field hockey game against Ohio State at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Buckeyes 2-0.

 Ryan Bowman

After enjoying plenty of success in both the regular season and postseason, No. 6 Penn State now adds some individual honors as well.

Seven Nittany Lions have earned All-Region honors for the 2022 season.

Mackenzie Allessie, Brie Barraco, Sophia Gladieux, Anna Simon and Elena Vos all were selected to the first team after playing major roles in the Nittany Lions’ efforts in becoming Big Ten co-champions.

Additionally, Jemma Punch and Grace Wallis also received recognition as second team selections after turning in many productive outings.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags