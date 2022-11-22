After enjoying plenty of success in both the regular season and postseason, No. 6 Penn State now adds some individual honors as well.

Seven Nittany Lions have earned All-Region honors for the 2022 season.

7 LIONS NAMED TO NFHCA ALL-REGION TEAM!5 First Teamers (Allessie, Barraco, Gladieux, Simon, Vos)2 Second Teamers (Punch, Wallis)Read it!https://t.co/Pn5Tg5zbeu — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) November 22, 2022

Mackenzie Allessie, Brie Barraco, Sophia Gladieux, Anna Simon and Elena Vos all were selected to the first team after playing major roles in the Nittany Lions’ efforts in becoming Big Ten co-champions.

Additionally, Jemma Punch and Grace Wallis also received recognition as second team selections after turning in many productive outings.

