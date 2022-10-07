In a top five showdown, Penn State got revenge against No. 4 Iowa winning 2-1.

The match played out as advertised, and the Nittany Lions were able to get their first win over the Hawkeyes in the last nine games in an overtime thriller.

Sophia Gladiuex was able to get the game winner two minutes into overtime, a goal that will go down as one of the biggest in Penn State history.

“We have been waiting a long time to finally beat them,” Anna Simon said. “To beat them on our own field, there is nothing better to be honest.”

The Blue and White improves to 10-2 on the season and 5-1 in Big Ten play. Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss gets a program defining win and her biggest win of the season on alumni weekend.

Penn State, like usual, got out to a hot start after Anna Simon opened up the scoring for the Nittany Lions.

Simon’s goal was a momentous occasion for the Blue and White. It was the first goal in six matches for Penn State against Iowa. It was a sign early that things were different this time around.

“We all said it was kinda like a curse — the Iowa curse,” Gladiuex said

The Nittany Lions were awarded two penalty corners early in the third quarter. Penn State couldn’t capitalize, but they continued to knock on the door.

The Nittany Lions knew scoring would be at a premium. The Hawkeyes had only allowed nine goals the entire season entering the matchup.

Iowa plays at a snail’s pace, trying to minimize turnovers and their opponents chances.

As a result, Penn State tried to push the tempo and force turnovers. Gladiuex attacked the back line early in the second quarter and was able to get an inception. However, her breakaway shot just went wide of the net.

“I definitely know they are a very defensive-ordinated team,” Gladiuex said. “I knew the only way to really beat them was with my speed.”

The whole night the crowd could hear Morett-Curtiss cheering on her players and saying “up ‘phia, up Mackenzie, up.”

From the start it was clear, the Nittany Lions were playing with a sense of urgency. The team struggled with turnovers in their opponents half, but they were on the attack for most of the match.

Penn State’s play got the best of them before half with Jemma Punch receiving a green card for a tackle behind. However, that would not slow down its intensity.

Iowa made a push late in the third quarter, but Brie Barraco stood strong. As the weather has gotten colder, and as Big Ten play has heated up, Barraco’s play has been invaluable.

The Hawkeyes would not go down without a fight and with time running out in the fourth, Anthe Nijziel found the equalizer. From then on, the game looked destined to go to overtime.

It was only fitting that an hour of play wouldn’t be enough to separate these two top-five teams. Penn State didn’t fare well their last time they played an overtime game, but they wouldn’t let that deter them.

The Nittany Lions wasted no time ending the game in overtime. Their mindset didn’t change after giving up the lead.

“We just felt like we were playing well,” Morett-Curtiss said. “Let's continue to be confident.”

There was a buzz around the Field Hockey Complex Friday. There was another huge crowd to show their support for Morett’s Curtiss’ squad despite nowhere to sit with the complex under renovation.

People around University Park know how special of a season this team is having. Penn State came out Friday night, and put on a show. It is hard to undersell how big of a victory it was for the Nittany Lions.

The school has bought in with the new Field Hockey Complex on the horizon.The fans have bought in with their continuous large crowds and for good reason, as this team now has title aspirations.

“It’s a big win. It’s really gonna help,” Morett-Curtiss said. “They are a great team.”

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE