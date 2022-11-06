Women's Field Hockey vs. Northwestern, Simon (17)

Two members from Penn State's team were given All-Big Ten tournament honors after their performance against Michigan.

After being awarded the No. 1 seed in the tournament, the Nittany Lions went straight to the semifinals where they lost 2-1 to Michigan.

Junior forward Sophia Gladieux was the lone scorer for the blue and white, however the Big Ten Player of the Year was not named to the tournament team.

Midfielder Anna Simon and goalie Brie Barracco were both added to the All Big Ten Tournament Team for their performances against the Wolverines.

The next contest for the Blue and White will be the NCAA Tournament, with the selection show announcing Penn State's spot on the bracket being held Sunday.

