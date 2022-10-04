After staying stagnant in the No. 6 spot, Penn State finally moved up the NFHCA poll.

The Nittany Lions climbed to No. 5 this week after losing 5-4 in overtime to No. 3 Northwestern and taking down Indiana.

Week 5⃣ of the Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I National Coaches Poll is out!@TerpsFH jumped two spots to land at No. 2. This marks their highest ranking since November 2019. 🔗https://t.co/GffpEPUhHl pic.twitter.com/AjXaL2Ynas — NFHCA (@NFHCA) October 4, 2022

North Carolina remained at the top with a 9-0 record with Maryland right behind.

The 9-2 blue and white will face Iowa this week for its homecoming game where it will recognize its alumni.

The squad is currently No. 2 in the Big Ten behind Maryland and ahead of Iowa.

