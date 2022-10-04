FH team celebrate vs MSU

The Penn State field hockey team celebrates a goal against Michigan State University at the game on Friday, September 23, 2022 in State College, Pa. Penn State went on to defeat the Spartans 4-0.  

 Casey Loughlin

After staying stagnant in the No. 6 spot, Penn State finally moved up the NFHCA poll.

The Nittany Lions climbed to No. 5 this week after losing 5-4 in overtime to No. 3 Northwestern and taking down Indiana.

North Carolina remained at the top with a 9-0 record with Maryland right behind.

The 9-2 blue and white will face Iowa this week for its homecoming game where it will recognize its alumni.

The squad is currently No. 2 in the Big Ten behind Maryland and ahead of Iowa.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags