Penn State moved up a spot in the latest NFHCA poll.
The Nittany Lions moved up to No. 4, their highest rank of the season. Overtime victories over then-No. 4 Iowa and Lafayette earned them the boost.
Oh hey #4 👋#WeAre pic.twitter.com/HqCoe4dTlx— Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) October 11, 2022
Sophia Gladiuex was recently named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after scoring twice, including the overtime game winner against Iowa.
Penn State travels to play Bucknell and Kent State this week as it looks to keep its stellar season going.
