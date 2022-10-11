Anna Simon (17) defending

Midfielder Anna Simon (17) defends during Penn State's field hockey game against Iowa at the Field Hockey Complex on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes 2-1 in overtime.

 Danny Gotwals

Penn State moved up a spot in the latest NFHCA poll.

The Nittany Lions moved up to No. 4, their highest rank of the season. Overtime victories over then-No. 4 Iowa and Lafayette earned them the boost.

Sophia Gladiuex was recently named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after scoring twice, including the overtime game winner against Iowa.

Penn State travels to play Bucknell and Kent State this week as it looks to keep its stellar season going.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags