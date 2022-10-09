Penn State played a low-intensity game against Lafayette on Sunday, scoring early in the first quarter and then again in double-overtime to win.

The Nittany Lions came out strong, but fell flat until overtime where they were the first to score and sneak past Lafayette 2-1.

Penn State started off strong drawing a corner early on in the game.

Senior Mackenzie Allessie inserted the ball to senior Elena Vos at the top of the circle, where graduate student Anna Simon took the shot and scored the first goal of the game.

Lafayette made its way down the field, but every attempt to get into the circle was shut down by the blue and white defense.

The Nittany Lions continued to pass around the Leopards, keeping the ball within their 25-yard line for the majority of the opening quarter. Whenever Penn State would lose the ball, a lack of defense in the midfield would allow Lafayette to take the play down the field with ease.

With five minutes left, the Nittany Lions earned their second corner. The initial shot hit the post and then rebounded to Vos whose shot also hit the post.

Controlling the opening quarter, the Nittany Lions tallied six shots compared to Lafayette’s one shot. They also had three corners with one of those resulting in a goal while Lafayette couldn’t get any corners.

In the second, the Leopards took control of possession and picked up their first shot off of the game which was blocked by senior goalie Brie Barracco.

With six minutes left in the half, Lafayette got another shot off which again was blocked by Barracco, but the Leopards were ready for the rebound and lifted the ball into the cage to tie the game.

The Nittany Lions picked the intensity back up after this goal was scored looking to take the lead back before half, but ultimately it was unsuccessful.

The third quarter was relatively back and forth, with both teams taking the ball from circle to circle but not being able to score.

Penn State headed into the final quarter looking to make something happen and avoid another overtime contest.

Taking the ball right to its circle, the blue and white took immediate possession. Failing to score, Lafayette took the ball right back down to its end and had its opportunity to score, but it came up short.

Both squads were unable to find the back of the net, and the game headed to overtime.

In the first overtime period, graduate student forward Grace Wallis sped her way through the circle and earned a corner with less than four minutes in overtime. Two shots were taken in the corner but neither could get Penn State the win.

Vos and Barraco held down the offense, not letting Lafayette near the goal. Vos made multiple crucial block tackles that shut down any chance the Leopards had at shooting.

The contest then went into a second overtime after both teams couldn’t find the goal cage yet again.

Penn State finally earned the win early in the second extra period.

Wallis took the ball down the field and found Gladieux in the circle who pulled the goalie out of the cage and shot for the opposite corner, scoring her second game-winner for the week.

The Nittany Lions next play Bucknell on the road Friday.

