The Bison weren’t much of a competition for Penn State as it cruised toward its 12th win of the season.

Penn State kept the good times going with a 4-0 victory over Bucknell.

The Bison have struggled this season, falling to 4-9 after tonight’s matchup, however Kelsey Kolojejchick had her team prepared to face the No. 4 squad in the nation. Their defense bent but did not break early on.

In the first quarter, Penn State was constantly knocking on the door. The Nittany Lions out shot Bucknell seven shots to one and had four corners to the Bison’s zero.

Last time out, Penn State struggled to finish against Layfette and needed double OT to beat the 4-10 Leopards. Those problems continued early against Bucknell.

Mackenzie Allessie, the team leader in assists, tried to set up the team leader in goals with a fourth corner, but Sophia Gladiuex’s shot just went wide.

The second quarter was more of the same. Both teams seemed to be feeling each other out, until Jemma Punch finally broke the ice. Punch scored after the Nittany Lions seventh corner of the game and the ball was free in front of the goal.

Bucknell’s team leader in assists, Mackenzie Kile, did not play Friday and the Bison were put at a disadvantage offensively.

Penn State’s defense did its job. Bucknell was rarely in a position to score, and didn’t get a shot on goal in the third quarter. Eventually the offense came around in the second half.

There was no third quarter lull this time for the Nittany Lions, within the first two minutes of the second half Punch found her second goal of the game and fifth of the season.

The scoring didn’t stop there. Gladiuex took advantage of goalkeeper Clara McCormick’s misplay. McCormick was trying to clear the ball out of her own zone but passed it right into traffic and Gladiuex was there for the interception and finished the goal..

Gladiuex kept her stellar season going by getting her 16th goal of the season, a historic season for the Boyertown, Pennsylvania, native.

Meghan Reese later got involved in the goal parade after Carly Gannon sliced through the Bison defense. McCromick made the initial save, but Reese was there to tap the ball in and put the game out of reach.

After a slow start, it was utter domination for the blue and white. Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss was even allowed to empty her bench and give some of her stars some rest as they were on their way to their 12th victory.

Lauren Delgado, who came in for Brie Barraco, made an outstanding save on a penalty stroke and made the most of her opportunity.

There were very few negative takeaways for the Nittany Lions Friday night. They now travel to face Kent State on Sunday.

