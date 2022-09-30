Two of the country’s strongest squads clashed Friday evening in a battle for the top of the Big Ten standings, and the game didn’t disappoint.

Northwestern came out victorious, snapping Penn State’s seven-game winning streak with a 5-4 win in overtime.

Junior Sophia Gladieux opened the scoring early on for the Nittany Lions in the first quarter. Gladieux, despite having the defense all over her, was able to slice through the Wildcats and find the back of the net.

Gladieux, who has 10 goals on the season, warranted a lot of attention from the opposing squad. Coach Tracey Fuchs made sure multiple defenders were around Gladieux at all times, but she was still able to create high-quality chances is a testament to her ability.

Northwestern, despite recently losing to Iowa, is the No. 2 team in the nation and has title aspirations, meaning it did not go down without a fight.

Bente Baekers answered Gladiuex’s goal with a goal of her own at the start of the second quarter. The Wildcats decided to push the tempo and Baekers was able to break free on a counter attack, for her 16th goal of the season. Sophomore Lane Herbet did a stellar job finding Baekers running down the near sideline, wide open.

In this battle of two titans, the stars were out. Both team’s leading goal scorers played a huge part in Friday’s contest. Baekers and Gladiuex demonstrated why they are earning national attention.

However, this Nittany Lion team made the most of their chances. Despite getting out shot 6-2, in the first half, Penn State was able to jump back ahead before half time.

Senior Mackenzie Allessie had one of the more impressive goals of the season as she took on the whole Northwestern defense. Allessie spun through the defense taking it all the way by herself on her way to her seventh goal of the season.

Two minutes into the second half, Allessie was gifted another opportunity after Penn State was awarded a penalty stroke. Allessie didn’t waste her chance and buried the ball in the back of the net for her second tally.

Northwestern was in danger of letting the game escape them but was able to crawl back into the game with a penalty corner, two minutes after Allessie put the Nittany Lions ahead by two.

The Wildcats were awarded another penalty corner a couple of minutes later, and this time they didn’t let the opportunity pass them by. Baekers gathered her second goal of the day and her 17th of the season on the tally.

Despite answers from their opponent, the Nittany Lions showed great perseverance on the road against one of the best teams in the nation, with Allessie securing her third goal.

Northwestern wasted no time making it a one-score game thanks to a Peyton Halsey goal. Halsey wasn’t done and added her second of the day minutes later, providing the equalizer with moments left in the fourth to send the game to overtime.

A heartbreaker for Penn State after they seemingly had the game won.

Halsey carried her great play into overtime and converted a penalty stroke goal with seven seconds left, giving the Wildcats the 5-4 victory.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE