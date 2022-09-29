Penn State sits second in the Big Ten after a 3-0 win streak over teams in the conference.

The Nittany Lions look to continue this streak as they face two more Big Ten opponents, Northwestern and Indiana, this weekend.

Starting the contests Friday, the blue and white will travel to Lakeside Field to face last year’s national champions.

Penn State beat Northwestern last year to start its season with a thrilling game that went into two overtimes. The last five matchups between these two teams have been differentiated by one goal, with three of those five going into two overtimes.

No. 2 Northwestern suffered its first loss last week, getting defeated by No. 3 Iowa 2-0. The Nittany Lions have been ranked sixth for three straight weeks, despite their seven-game win streak.

In recent matchups, the blue and white’s defense has been its saving grace. Senior goalie Brie Barraco tallied three consecutive shutouts with the 2-0 win over Ohio State last week.

If Barraco and her defense can keep up the coverage in the circle, the Nittany Lions could be looking at two more wins this week. With that being said, goals win games, so the offense has an equal responsibility.

During the Ohio State game, the Buckeyes were double-, sometimes triple-teaming junior Sophia Gladieux, who is Penn State’s top scorer.

This proved to be effective considering that Gladieux only got six shots off for the entire game. Luckily, Penn State has multiple scoring options outside of Gladieux, so seniors Mackenzie Allessie and Jemma Punch got the winning goals instead.

The Nittany Lions have also gotten better at aiming for the corners instead of hitting the ball into the goalie’s pads.

When the ball is saved by the goalie, Penn State struggles on the rebounds — if the initial shot isn’t a goal, there is usually a turnover.

Coming off of two Big Ten wins, the Nittany Lions will have a positive mindset heading into this week's games.

Northwestern

Northwestern is currently 0-1 in the conference after the loss to Iowa, which was its first Big Ten matchup.

Averaging 3.4 goals a game, the Wildcats have a cumulative 34 goals for the season while allowing 10.

Senior Bente Baekers is Northwestern’s top scorer at the moment with 15 tallies. Baekers also leads the NCAA by a wide margin with 1.5 goals per game.

Penn State will have to stay focused for 60 minutes and pick up rebounds in order to beat Northwestern, while also keeping the ball away from Baekers.

Scoring first and early would also be beneficial against a high-quality team such as the Wildcats.

Indiana

The next Penn State game will be at Indiana, who is currently 7-4, on Sunday.

Suffering losses to Liberty, Iowa, Louisville and Kent State in overtime, the Hoosiers are a low-scoring team averaging just 9.5 shots per game.

Junior Jemima Cookson leads Indiana with six goals in 11 games. On the defensive side, goalie Arabella Loveridge has 41 saves for the season.

Indiana has scored its most goals in the fourth quarter for this season, so the Nittany Lions will have to keep their momentum going throughout the entire game.

Against the Hoosiers, the Nittany Lions will need to focus on midfield play and connecting the defense to the offense in a more effective way.

If the blue and white continues to play like it has in its first Big Ten matchups, it should be yet another undefeated week for the squad.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE