Penn State returns to action this weekend with two tough tests.

The Nittany Lions will have to hit the ground running, as there are no tune-up games to start this season. They are set to host Virginia in the season opener Friday and stay in University Park to face Louisville on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions had a successful season last year, despite coming up short in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Syracuse. Penn State finished the year 14-6 and 6-2 in the Big Ten.

The squad has sky-high expectations for the upcoming season, ranking No. 11 in the nation in the coaches poll to start the season.

Friday’s game against Virginia is a rematch of last year's season opener, which Penn State won 3-2 in overtime. This will be the 15th time in 16 seasons the Cavaliers and Nittany Lions have faced off.

It's hard to overstate how important these first two games of the season are for the blue and white, as this weekend can set the tone for the rest of the campaign.

Virginia

The No. 12 team in the nation, the Cavaliers are consistently successful and are coming off a 12-9 season for their fall campaign. Their season last year ended against Maryland in the Sweet 16.

However, Virginia had more success in the ACC Tournament, going all the way to the ACC Championship before falling to NC State 1-0.

Last year wasn’t a fluke, and Virginia has a lot of returning talent along with some skilled newcomers. The Cavaliers are a team that can make a lot of noise in the ACC this year and challenge for the title once again.

Sophomore back Jans Croon and sophomore goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy were both selected for U.S. U21 and Development Squad Selection Camp. Both are returning to build on last year’s success.

Recently, standout senior midfielder Adele Iacobucci was named to the preseason All-ACC squad. During last year’s contest, Iacobucci wreaked havoc against the Nittany Lions and was responsible for the game-tying goal that sent the contest to overtime.

However, Virginia’s top goal-scorer in 2021-22, Amber Ezechiels, graduated. Ezechiels’ absence makes it that much more difficult to go up against one of the premier goalkeepers in the country in Brie Barraco.

Despite losing one of their stars, the Cavaliers demand a standard of excellence when it comes to field hockey.

Coach Michele Madison returns for her 17th season and has qualified for the NCAA Tournament 13 times. Despite still coaching, Madison has already been selected to the National Field Hockey Hall of Fame.

Madison has been an institution in the sport, and Penn State coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has a special bond with the opposing coach.

“I am very close to Michele Madison,” Morett-Curtiss said. “She and I go way back from when we helped the ‘96 Olympic team.”

The Cavaliers are well-coached and pride themselves on their defense. The Nittany Lions will look to push the tempo and get ahead early with goals coming at a premium Friday evening.

Penn State has a very different style of play compared to Virginia, who is very disciplined and knows how to keep to its structure. In order to break through, the blue and white will need to play its game.

“We are really putting a high emphasis on the possession piece and moving the ball around the field,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We are a team that really likes to transition quickly.”

Louisville

After Friday’s game, it doesn’t get any easier for the Nittany Lions when Louisville visits University Park for a battle Sunday.

The Cardinals are ranked ninth in the nation in the coaches poll to start the season. They look to build on last year’s momentum after finishing last season 16-4 — which tied a school record for wins — and winning a regular-season ACC title.

Similar to Virginia, Louisville is a team with a ton of experience at the helm. Coach Justine Sowry is coming back for her 12th season, after securing her 200th career win last year.

The Cardinals are bringing back a ton of veterans, including seven starters from last year’s team. Highlighting the group are two NFHCA All-Americans from last year, Julie Kouijzer and Aimee Plumb.

Last year, Plumb finished with a career-high seven goals and added four assists. Morett-Curtiss will have the Kent, England, native in mind when gameplanning for Louisville, and she will have to figure out a way to limit her chances.

Penn State’s head coach sees this matchup as a way to set the tone for recruiting season as well.

“[Sowry] has done an outstanding job poaching some of our kids from Pennsylvania, which I am not happy about,” Morett-Curtiss said.

Penn State feels the sky's the limit for this veteran group, but if it wants to achieve what it thinks it's capable of, it has to start Friday.

There is no doubt facing Louisville and Virginia is a tough way to start the season, but iron shapes iron, and these two games can be a great litmus test for the rest of the season.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE