With a three-game win streak, Penn State bumped up to No. 4 in the NFHCA poll, the highest rank of the season for the team.

The Nittany Lions look to continue their winning streak this week, playing nonconference games against Bucknell and Kent State. Starting Friday, the blue and white will be away from University Park for its contests.

After two intense winning matches last week, with the game against Iowa going into overtime and the game against Lafayette going into double overtime, the Nittany Lions earned their fair share of accomplishments.

Along with ranking No. 4 in the nation, Penn State sits second in the conference. Junior forward Sophia Gladieux was also picked as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, which she has won three times previously.

After scoring the game-winning goals in the previous two games as well as 15 tallies overall this season, the accolade was unsurprising.

During the Iowa game, the Nittany Lions scored during the first quarter and in overtime. Then similarly, against Lafayette, the blue and white scored during the first quarter and the second overtime period.

In this previous week’s matchups, the Nittany Lions’ offense was hot and cold, which raises concerns. The performance of the offense in the game against Iowa was solid, consistently getting multiple shots off. However, the Lafayette matchup showed some issues in the quality of the blue and white’s shots.

Aside from the two main scorers, Gladieux and senior Mackenzie Allessie, the other offensive players have not stepped up to the plate. Although this more than likely will not be an issue for the games this weekend, it will need to be something the team improves upon as it approaches more matchups with important Big Ten teams next week.

If the Nittany Lions can take care of business against lesser competition, they should maintain their spot in the rankings moving forward, if they don’t jump higher.

Bucknell

Bucknell’s record currently sits at 4-8, but it is 3-1 in the Patriot League despite being on a two-loss streak.

Since first playing the Bison in 2001, the Nittany Lions have yet to lose a game against them. Last year’s matchup was a 4-1 win for the blue and white, with Gladieux tallying three of the goals.

Averaging exactly two goals per game, Bucknell scored 24 goals this year through its first 12 contests.

Sophomore Lily Neilson is the top scorer of the squad, scoring 10 goals thus far. As long as the Nittany Lions keep the ball away from Neilsen, the matchup should be easy for the squad’s defense and senior goaltender Brie Barraco the next highest scorer is sophomore Isabella Pavlides with three goals.

As long as Penn State maintains its strong defense and continues to use offensive players Gladieux and Allessie to its advantage, this game should be a win for the blue and white.

Kent State

Sunday’s matchup will take place in Kent, Ohio, where Penn State will face off with an opponent slightly stronger than its first.

A similar theme follows for the Golden Flashes, having lost all four games the Nittany Lions have played against them since 2002.

Coming off of a win, Kent State has put up an overall record of 6-5. With 24 goals scored this season, similar to the Bison, the Golden Flashes have a marginally higher goals per game average at 2.18.

This team sees more consistent numbers from top scorers, but the goal counts are low. The top scorers for Kent State are freshman Patricia Strunk and sophomore Agustina Florio, with four goals each for the season. Behind them is a trio of players who have scored three goals this season.

In the previous few games this team has won, at least one of the players has scored a goal within the first 10 minutes of the game.

In order for Penn State to come out on top, it will need to make a priority of keeping the ball away from Kent State’s top scorers to avoid the same fate. Strong defense and goalkeeping by Barraco is also essential.

As long as the Nittany Lions continue to play the way they have this season, they should be able to extend their winning streak against Bucknell and Kent State.

