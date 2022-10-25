Penn State Field Hockey vs. Michigan_15.jpg

Midfielder Elena Vos (8) is misled by Michigan midfielder Kathryn Peterson (27), causing her to block on the left as Peterson passes to her teammates on the right during the Penn State Women's Field Hockey vs. Michigan match on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Penn State Field Hockey complex in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-2 in overtime against the visiting team.

 Regan Gross

Penn State moved up two placements in the NFHCA poll this week.

Previously at No. 5, the Nittany Lions passed Louisville and Northwestern and now sit at No. 3. North Carolina, who is still undefeated, remained at the top of the rankings with Maryland below it in second.

The blue and white defeated Maryland 5-1 on its Senior Day, which helped senior defender Elena Vos be named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

The last game of the regular season for Penn State will be at No. 21 Rutgers before heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

