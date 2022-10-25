Penn State moved up two placements in the NFHCA poll this week.

Previously at No. 5, the Nittany Lions passed Louisville and Northwestern and now sit at No. 3. North Carolina, who is still undefeated, remained at the top of the rankings with Maryland below it in second.

The blue and white defeated Maryland 5-1 on its Senior Day, which helped senior defender Elena Vos be named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

The last game of the regular season for Penn State will be at No. 21 Rutgers before heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

