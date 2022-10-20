After three nonconference matchups that contributed to a winning streak of five games, Penn State is facing the fiercest competition it has seen in a while.

The Nittany Lions are hosting Maryland this Friday, which will also be their Senior Day. The recognition will include some of the team’s star players like midfielder Mackenzie Allessie, forward Jemma Punch and goalkeeper Brie Barraco.

After two low-stress contests last weekend against Bucknell and Kent State, the blue and white will look to be well prepared for its games moving forward. The back-to-back blowouts highlighted the efforts of junior forward Sophia Gladieux and Punch, with Gladieux scoring three goals and Punch scoring two.

The Bucknell matchup ended with a 4-0 win for the Nittany Lions, and the Kent State matchup ended with a score of 3-0.

During the game against the Bison, Penn State scored most of its goals in the third quarter, specifically three out of four. However, the first goal of the game came in the second quarter off of Punch’s stick.

The Nittany Lions made considerably more shots compared to Bucknell, taking 27 shots to seven shots throughout the game.

The Kent State matchup showed more spread out goals scored by Penn State. A goal was tallied in the first, second and fourth quarter of the game. Similarly, the blue and white took three times as many shots as the Golden Flashes, outshooting them 21 to seven.

Despite its multiple wins, Penn State dropped back to No. 5 in the NFHCA poll. With two games left in the regular season, the Nittany Lions still have the potential to bounce back from this drop.

Maryland was ranked No. 2 for the third straight week, making this an important game for the blue and white. As the first Big Ten matchup the Nittany Lions have played in two weeks, this game is predictably going to be intense.

After ranking in the lower half of the top 10 for the majority of the 2021 season, Maryland has played consistently well this season, remaining in the top five since preseason and winning most of its games.

With the Terrapins only suffering one loss for the duration of the season after playing 15 contests, Penn State will have to play one of its strongest games of the season to defeat its opponent.

As for comparing the two teams’ gameplay, in most cases when Penn State and Maryland played against the same teams, the same outcomes were achieved. This was not the case for the Northwestern matchup, though, where the Nittany Lions lost 5-4 in overtime while the Terrapins won 2-1 in overtime.

In 2021, Penn State faced Maryland in two matchups. The Nittany Lions won both of the games, but it wasn’t a breeze.

In the first of two, the final score was 3-2, with Gladieux scoring the game-winning tally in overtime. In the more recent game, Penn State, again, won 3-2. All goals in this game were tallied by then-senior midfielder Anna Simon.

Overall, Maryland’s team statistics are similar to last year’s, but there’s a major change in the shots against. In the 2021 season, 212 shots were racked up by opponents compared to the Terrapins’ 365. This season, the team has taken 335 shots, and opponents have only managed to reach 84 shots overall.

As for Penn State, it also prevented more shots from opponents this past season, surrendering 219 last season to 138 this season, but it’s not as drastic of a change as seen from the Terrapins.

This is potentially going to make it difficult for the star goal scorers, Gladieux and Allessie, to make shots during the game to take the team to victory.

It’s also going to be a challenge for goaltender Baracco to keep the Terrapins away from the goal with the amount of goals they tallied to score this far in the season, racking up 65 compared to Penn State’s 46.

From looking through the box scores of Maryland’s matchups this season, the team typically scores heavily in the beginning or toward the end.

In their most recent game against Rutgers, a win for the Terrapins, they scored once in the third quarter and three times in the final quarter. Comparatively, in their matchup against Indiana, the team scored two goals each in the first and second quarters.

To prevent this from happening, the blue and white will need to prepare with a strong defense during the front and back half of the matchup. And, while the Terrapins potentially lose steam during the middle of the game, the Nittany Lions can attack with a strong offense that will open up more opportunities around the net.

As long as the Nittany Lions maintain confidence going into the matchup Friday and keep a strong offense and defense, they could extend their winning streak against Maryland to three.

