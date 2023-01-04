Penn State women’s field hockey vs. Ohio State, Gladieux (3)

Forward Sophia Gladieux brings the ball up field during the Penn State women’s field hockey game against Ohio State at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Buckeyes 2-0.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State’s Sophia Gladieux has been named a finalist for the NCAA’s Honda Sport Award.

The junior forward totaled 23 goals and 49 points across her 21 contests this past season.

The Honda Sport Award is given out to the best athletes across 12 NCAA-sanctioned women’s sports.

Gladieux is one of four collegiate field hockey players chosen as finalists for the honor.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags