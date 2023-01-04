Penn State’s Sophia Gladieux has been named a finalist for the NCAA’s Honda Sport Award.
The junior forward totaled 23 goals and 49 points across her 21 contests this past season.
Sophia Gladieux // Honda Award for Field Hockey // FINALIST! //Read more: https://t.co/s4CnGg9N7m#weare pic.twitter.com/DAJX8VXAei— Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) January 4, 2023
The Honda Sport Award is given out to the best athletes across 12 NCAA-sanctioned women’s sports.
Gladieux is one of four collegiate field hockey players chosen as finalists for the honor.
