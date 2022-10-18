Penn State is now the No. 5 team in the country, with North Carolina, Maryland, Northwestern and Louisville being the only teams ranked higher.

The blue and white’s two losses came earlier this year against Northwestern and Louisville.

Hey #5! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Xvn39LFinx — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) October 18, 2022

Despite being 13-2 and having a five game winning streak the Nittany Lions dropped one spot in the rankings. However, with two games remaining in the regular season Penn State has a chance to finish the season strong.

The Nittany Lions host No. 2 Maryland Friday and travel to face No.19 Rutgers next week.

