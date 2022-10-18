Penn State women’s field hockey vs. Ohio State, Gladieux (3)

Forward Sophia Gladieux (3) takes a shot during the Penn State women’s field hockey game against Ohio State at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Buckeyes 2-0.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State is now the No. 5 team in the country, with North Carolina, Maryland, Northwestern and Louisville being the only teams ranked higher.

The blue and white’s two losses came earlier this year against Northwestern and Louisville.

Despite being 13-2 and having a five game winning streak the Nittany Lions dropped one spot in the rankings. However, with two games remaining in the regular season Penn State has a chance to finish the season strong.

The Nittany Lions host No. 2 Maryland Friday and travel to face No.19 Rutgers next week.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Aidan Torok is a field hockey reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is majoring in telecommunications with minors in broadcast journalism and political science.