Penn State entered its regular season finale against No. 21 Rutgers needing a win to earn the top seed in the Big Ten field hockey tournament.

The Nittany Lions topped the Scarlet Knights by a score of 3-1, closing out the season on a seven game winning streak.

It was a stark contrast of styles in the first quarter, as Penn State controlled possession early, earning multiple corners and taking multiple shots, all stopped by Scarlet Knights goalkeeper Sophia Howard. Rutgers’ more methodical style of play resulted in a goalless stalemate as the second quarter commenced.

Penn State soon went down a player when Anna Simon received a green card. The Nittany Lions kept Rutgers off the scoreboard and Simon made up for her error by scoring the opening goal with 11:24 left in the second quarter.

The Nittany Lions were down a player again when Sophia Manino was awarded a green card, but their defensive effort held Rutgers out of the net.

Rachel Houston appeared to score for Rutgers with 1:34 left but the goal was disallowed after an umpire review. The Scarlet Knights later equalized with 48 seconds left as Houston took a deflected pass into the net.

Simon’s second goal of the match came in the 38th minute on an assist from Grace Wallis, giving the blue and white a 3-1 lead. Following the goal, Penn State increased its pressure on defense and maintained a one-goal lead as the final quarter began.

Just a minute into the fourth, Jemma Punch gave the Nittany Lions a cushion off a pass from Mackenzie Allessie.

Rutgers would not go away and pulled Howard with three minutes to play. The Scarlet Knights controlled possession, and it appeared Carly Snarski found the back of the net with 13 seconds left, but it was reversed.

The win gave Penn State a share of the Big Ten regular season title alongside Maryland, who it beat head-to-head the week prior.

That victory over the No. 2 Terrapins, in addition to their victory on Friday, secured the Nittany Lions the first seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

