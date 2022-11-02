After a victorious season for Penn State, the Nittany Lions have now won several awards to honor their hard work.

Junior forward Sophia Gladieux received Big Ten Player and Offensive Player of the Year honors. This is the sixth time that a Penn State player has won the award, and it comes as no surprise considering her statistics from this past season.

Gladieux scored nine goals in conference this season, which is the best anyone has done within the Big Ten this season. She was also the only Big Ten player to average above one goal per game, with 1.12 being her record.

After reaching 20 goals by the end of the season, Gladieux is one of five nationally to achieve this. With a goal-scoring average of 1.18 for all games played this season, Gladieux also ranked fourth for her scoring in the NCAA.

Nittany Lion coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss won the title of Big Ten Coach of the Year for the seventh time. This is also Morett-Curtiss’ eighth time leading the blue and white to an overall conference victory. Thanks to Morett-Curtiss’ coaching, Penn State will enter this week’s conference tournament as the top seed.

Several members of the team were also made all-conference members for various teams.

In the All-Big Ten first team, senior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie and Gladieux were given positions on the team. This duo provided the most scores this season out of all Nittany Lions.

Gladieux was given a spot on this team through unanimous selection.

Senior goalkeeper Brie Barraco was also included on the first team due to many shots blocked and strong defense throughout the year. Only 19 goals passed by Barraco in the regular season compared to the blue and white’s 54 goals scored on opponents.

Senior defensive midfielder Elena Vos was also added to the first team. Vos provided the team with one of the highest amounts of assists this season (four in conference), coming second to Allessie.

The second team includes graduate student midfielder Anna Simon who provided the team with consistent support throughout the season. Simon was ranked third amongst her teammates for both goals and assists.

