Penn State women’s field hockey vs. Ohio State, Gladieux (3)

Forward Sophia Gladieux brings the ball up field during the Penn State women’s field hockey game against Ohio State at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Buckeyes 2-0.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State took a tumble in the polls after its one-and-done performance in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions dropped three spots to No. 6 in the final NFHCA Division I Coaches Poll of the season.

The blue and white earned the top seed in the conference tournament, but dropped its first game to the eventual tournament champions in Michigan.

The Nittany Lions will take on No. 12 Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Friday.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags