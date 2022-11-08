Penn State took a tumble in the polls after its one-and-done performance in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions dropped three spots to No. 6 in the final NFHCA Division I Coaches Poll of the season.

The final Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I National Coaches Poll is out!@UNCFieldHockey holds steady at No. 1 for the seventh consecutive week. @LibertyFH jumps six spots to claim No. 13. https://t.co/GffpEPCGiL pic.twitter.com/xTDZUIqRUj — NFHCA (@NFHCA) November 8, 2022

The blue and white earned the top seed in the conference tournament, but dropped its first game to the eventual tournament champions in Michigan.

The Nittany Lions will take on No. 12 Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Friday.

