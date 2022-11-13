Not done yet. Penn State advances in the NCAA tournament after defeating UAlbany Sunday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Nittany Lions were awarded after their impressive 5-0 victory over Louisville by having to face the America East Conference champions.

After a disappointing performance in the Big Ten Tournament, coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has her team playing some of its best field hockey.

Penn State came out energized and was really attacking UAlbany’s back line. In the first quarter, both teams didn’t have a lot of chances. It didn’t help that the Nittany Lions were unable to capitalize on their first penalty corner of the game.

Penn State trounced UAlbany earlier this year by a score of 6-2, but this game was different. Great Danes coach Phil Sykes made great adjustments after the first match.

The Great Danes were really focused on forcing turnovers and not letting the Nittany Lions control the time of possession.

Halfway through the second quarter, UAlbany was trying to muster something on offense. The Great Danes were very content with passing the ball back to their backline, methodically working the sidelines.

Eventually UAlbany made a run and was awarded its second penalty corner. Alison Smisdon had a powerful shot on goal at the top of the circle, but goalkeeper Brie Barraco fully extended to keep the game scoreless.

The momentum switched fully to UAlbany’s side after Mackenzie Allessie was given a green card, forcing her to miss the rest of the second quarter and the start of the third and leaving the Nittany Lions without one of their best offensive players.

On a cold afternoon in Michigan, both offenses took a while to get going. Elena Vos, similar to Allessie, let aggression get the best of her. Vos was awarded a green card after trying to make a tackle on a UAlbany fast break at the end of the third period.

Freshman Sophia Schoonmaker was able to knife her way through the defense and was awarded a penalty corner. Barraco was able to stay strong, but UAlbany upped the pressure as the game went on.

Allessie was finally able to break the ice after a scramble in front of the goal with just over five minutes to go. Allessie, after being sent off in the second quarter, came back to have the eventual game-winner.

The Great Danes had a chance to tie the game late after going up a player for the final three minutes after switching to an empty net. Morett-Curtiss decided to park the bus and put everyone on defense to hold off the last effort.

It wasn’t Penn State’s best effort for the opening three periods, but the Nittany Lions were able to find a way to survive and fight for another day.

