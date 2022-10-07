Penn State played a high-intensity game against one of its biggest opponents on Friday fighting until the very end.

In a thrilling overtime matchup, the blue and white defeated the Hawkeyes 2-1.

Penn State started the game off with a bang scoring early off a shot from graduate student midfielder Anna Simon that found the upper left side of the goal giving the Nittany Lions a 1-0 lead.

The blue and white held Iowa scoreless for the remainder of the opening quarter.

In the second quarter, Penn State created opportunities to score but couldn’t get through the Hawkeye defense.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions’ defense kept Iowa away from the goal allowing just one shot in the entire half.

To start off the third quarter, the blue and white took the ball directly to its circle.

Jemma Punch had a shot that was blocked by Iowa’s goaltender, which led to junior Sophia Gladieux earning a corner.

Penn State had two scoring opportunities off of corners and struggled to find the cage on either.

The Nittany Lions continued to dominate on offense, getting multiple shots off, but Iowa’s goalies kept making saves.

With no one at the Hawkeye’s pads ready for the rebound, the game remained with the blue and white up 1-0.

In the final quarter, both teams pushed to get another ball in the cage and Iowa succeeded.

After earning their third corner of the game, the Haweyes took a hard shot that sped right past Barracco and into the goal to tie the game 1-1.

With no more goals scored, the game went into overtime for sudden death.

The Nittany Lions took the ball to their circle immediately and took a direct shot after some connecting passes.

Gladieux took the quick shot that went straight into the goal to win the game for Penn State.

Here were the highlights from Penn State’s game against Iowa on Friday.

Starting strong

Simon’s goal with six minutes left in the first quarter was huge for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State was already pumped up, with the bench constantly cheering on its teammates and keeping the energy up.

However, the goal early in the game gave those on the field the motivation the Nittany Lions needed to win.

It also allowed for the rivalry jitters to slightly release, since the power was shifted into the hands of Penn State.

Defense makes plays

The Nittany Lions defense has been impressive throughout the whole season, but in the game against Iowa it was simply unbreakable.

The defense bailed Penn State out of multiple situations where the Hawleyes could have very easily tied up the game and even took the lead.

Senior Brie Barracco had four saves from shots all over the cage.

Elena Vos and Gerry Schnars were also key players and got the ball out of the circle and to their outlets to keep the ball out of danger.

Evenly matched

The statistics prove how similar in skill-level these two top-tier teams are.

In the first half, Penn State had four shots, one corner, and one save compared to Iowa’s one shot, one corner, and one save.

Even though the Nittany Lions picked things up in the third quarter, they were still only able to get five shots off compared to the Hawkeyes two.

With Iowa ranked No. 4 in the NCAA and No. 3 in the Big Ten and Penn State at No. 5 in the NCAA and No. 2 in the Big Ten, a close game was expected.

