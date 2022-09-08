Penn State stays on the road this week with two out-of-conference tests against Saint Joseph's and Delaware.

The Nittany Lions are coming off an impressive 6-2 victory against Albany, a much-needed win for Penn State after a disappointing collapse against Louisville the week earlier.

It’s been a solid start for the No. 8 team in the country, and this weekend provides an opportunity to get fat against likely lesser competition.

Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss really challenged her team after the defeat at the hands of the Cardinals, a game the Nittany Lions probably should’ve won. Penn State was the better team; it just blew a ton of opportunities on its opponent’s side of the field.

This squad showed resilience and responded in a big way on Sunday afternoon. After three goals in the opening minutes against Albany, the Nittany Lions didn’t look back.

“[I’m] just so impressed with the start,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We really talked about upping our work ethic right from the start and sustaining that.”

Leading scorer junior Sophia Gladieux didn’t let any opportunities pass her by, gathering three tallies Saturday to make it five goals on the young season.

Penn State’s offense was sharper and more efficient than its opponent’s and, as a result, was able to capitalize. Gone were the turnovers and miscues that plagued the team’s offense the week prior.

Penn State, despite giving up two goals in a row against Albany, never wavered, staying positive throughout the match.

“There was that lull,” senior Mackenzie Allessie said. “It was actually some pretty good hockey.”

The Nittany Lions look to keep the good times rolling as they head into Philadelphia and Newark, Delaware, this week.

Saint Joseph’s

The Hawks are a team the blue and white can’t overlook.

Fresh off a 5-2 victory over Drexel last Friday, No. 12 Saint Joseph’s is playing well, boasting a 2-1 on the season, also including a 5-0 win over then-No. 8 Rutgers. The team’s only loss came in the first game of the season against a very good Duke squad in a neutral site.

Lily Santi and Freke van Tilburg are the two players Morett-Curtiss will have to plan for. Santi and van Tilburg have accounted for seven of the team's 10 goals this year, making them the two players the Nittany Lions can’t let dominate the game.

“They're very, very talented,” Morett-Curtiss said. “I think we are really going to have to be aware of how we can attack the space to get to the circle.”

Saint Joseph’s plays a similar style to Penn State, as both teams will look to dominate the time of possession and pour shots onto the opposing goalkeeper. Last game, the Hawks outshot Drexel 24-3.

Coach Hannah Prince has built a very solid program in Philadelphia that rose all the way to the No. 11 spot in the rankings last year and finished with 18 wins.

The Nittany Lions have never lost to Saint Joseph’s, but they won’t be able to sleepwalk this weekend if they expect to leave with a win.

Delaware

On paper, Delaware is the weakest team Penn State will play all season.

The Blue Hens are 1-3 to start the year, with their only win coming against a poor VCU team.

However, the schedule hasn’t been too kind to Delaware, as it’s faced two top-25 teams in No. 12 Virginia and No. 21 American.

“Playing Delaware at Delaware is never easy,” Morett-Curtiss said. “Rolf [van de Kerkhof] is a great coach, and I think he is a strong competitor.”

Delaware’s offense is well-rounded and gets production from a multitude of players, most notably Kiki Oudshoorn, who leads the team with four points on one goal and two assists.

These two teams played last year with Penn State ending up victorious with a 3-0 victory. Overall, though, the matchup is less one-sided with the program series knotted at 2-2.

Considering the Blue Hens lost to Virginia 4-1, the same team the Nittany Lions beat 3-2 to start the season, this game should be a cakewalk.

However, this match will still be played away from University Park, and any time a team travels, it’s a tough task. This will be Penn State’s third road game in eight days, so its mental fortitude will be put to the test.

This is a very tight-knit group, and that chemistry will pay huge dividends when playing away from home frequently.

“I just think this is a team that really enjoys being together,” Morett-Curtiss said. “There are a lot of fun personalities.”

