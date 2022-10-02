Penn State took control of its game over Indiana on Sunday after suffering just its second loss of the season to Northwestern two days prior.

The Nittany Lions defeated Indiana 4-0 by keeping possession throughout the game.

The blue and white got an early start, earning a penalty stroke two minutes into the game.

Senior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie took the shot and made the first goal for the NIttany Lions, her fourth successful penalty stroke of the season.

About six minutes later, Jemma Punch had a breakaway down the field where she found junior forward Sophia Gladieux.

Gladieux took a quick shot inside the circle to increase the lead to 2-0 going into the second quarter.

Indiana had a scoring opportunity after getting the ball inside the 25 yard-line.

Taking the wide open shot, the ball hit the backboard but because it was outside of the circle there was no goal.

After a couple more failed Penn State corners, Allessie took a shot from outside the circle where Gladieux was ready to deflect the ball into the upper right corner for its third goal of the game.

Continuing to dominate offensively, the Nittany Lions kept the ball away from Indiana and went into the final quarter leading 3-0.

On another corner for Penn State, Gladieux completed her hat trick after a hard drive went into the far corner and scored its fourth goal of the game.

Playing keep away for the remainder of the contest, Penn State finished the game in shutout fashion winning 4-0.

Awesome Allessie

Allessie has been a big piece of Penn State’s offense recently.

In the Northwestern game, Allessie scored three of the Nittany Lions’ four goals which gave her a total of five for this week alone.

Allessie has also taken over Gladieux for the top scorer position with ten goals for the season so far.

On target

In previous games, the Nittany Lions’ shots on goal percentage has been low.

However, during the Indiana game that improved greatly — especially in the first half.

The blue and white tallied five shots in the first half with four being on goal.

In the second half, Penn State recorded seven shots with three on goal.

Corner comparison

The blue and white offensive corner squad compared to the defensive group look like two different teams.

Penn State had six corners throughout the game, and was only to connect on one of them, which is often the case.

On the defensive side, Indiana had seven corners which were all blocked by the Nittany Lion defense.

The defensive corner team knows how to cover the entire cage and prevent anything from getting in, but the offense sometimes struggles to get a shot off.

