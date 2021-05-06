Penn State will have another representative at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Former Nittany Lion fencer Andrew Mackiewicz officially qualified for the games and secured the third individual spot on the men's team Thursday.

He joins 2016 Olympic silver medalist Daryl Homer and 2018 Senior World medalist Eli Dershwitz as the representatives for Team USA.

Mackiewicz joins former Nittany Lions David Taylor (wrestling) and Ali Krieger (women’s soccer), among others, as representatives for the Olympics in August.

