Many athletes have skills and athleticism that would allow them to switch sports and fit in to varying degrees.

These five Penn State female athletes could potentially perform well in other sports if they gave it a chance.

Josie Bothun (women’s hockey) — Lacrosse

When you really step back and consider it, Josie Bothun moving to another sport to play the same position isn’t the craziest proposition.

Penn State’s goaltender has been with the program for the last two years and has put up a .931 save percentage and 1.59 goals-against average in that span.

Bothun’s puck-stopping ability is already statiscally one of the best the blue and white has ever seen — as she ranks first all time in shutouts and wins — and that skill might just translate to lacrosse.

There is also the added factor of skating being removed from her game. Without the difficult task of quickly changing direction on skates and ice, Bothun would be able to cover her goal a bit easier.

The only issue is that lacrosse plays 10 players per team, meaning that the Nittany Lion netminder would have to account for more possible areas of danger. Conversely, the net and area she would have to cover would be smaller, making that job a bit easier.

Cassie Lindmark (softball) — Basketball

With only one season under belt in the blue and white — following her transfer from Kentucky — Cassie Lindmark has already made a huge impact for the team.

In 2022, Lindmark had a batting average of .400 and an on-base percentage of .508.

Lindmark’s consistent offensive production makes her a perfect fit for basketball, where she could play a variety of positions.

Power forward or small forward would likely be the best places on the court for Lindmark, as she could let her athleticism take over without needing a standout 3-point shot.

If she were to develop a decent 3-pointer, the star hitter could prove to be a solid shooting guard or small forward in a day and age where basketball is becoming increasingly positionless.

Ashley Bowan (women’s lacrosse) — Soccer

Goalkeeper Ashley Bowan stood out in her first year in Happy Valley, posting a solid .404 save percentage as a freshman.

Bowman’s reflexes and ability to keep her team in games would make her a strong candidate to play many sports. However, her capacity to track the ball and keep an eye on opposing players makes her a great fit for soccer.

In her new-found sport, Bowan would likely play a defensive position such as center back or halfback, with her time as a goaltender giving her an upper hand while tracking the movements of opposing players.

There’s even a chance she could play a defensive midfielder role and cut down attacking players who try to cross through the center of the field.

Makenna Marisa (women’s basketball) — Rugby

The Lady Lions’ star guard is another athlete capable of playing a secondary sport.

Makenna Marisa averaged 22.2 points per game in 2021-22. Her 1,244 career points rank 25th-highest in Penn State history.

Marisa’s ferocity and offensive capabilities could make her a good rugby player — with her best positional fit being forward or attacking midfielder.

There would be an adjustment period for sure, but the athleticism of basketball should translate enough to eventually put her at home.

Opposing defenses would have to adjust to the 5-foot-11 frame she brings to her game, as bigger rugby players are typically tougher to bring to the ground.

Ally Schlegel (women’s soccer) — Ice hockey

Ally Schlegel played a significant role for the Nittany Lions on the pitch in her first three years.

Schlegel led Penn State in goals in 2021, with 10 in 21 games, and added four assists for 24 points.

With nearly half of a goal a game, Schlegel has the offensive mind for a sport like ice hockey, though she will have to overcome a few barriers.

Both skating and using a stick would take a while to get adjusted to. However, in a vacuum, her skills as a forward in soccer could translate to the ice.

As a hockey player, Schlegel would likely be a goal-scoring winger, similar to her current role under coach Erica Dambach.

