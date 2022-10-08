No. 11 Penn State hosted No 6. Colgate in the final game of a two-game series at Pegula Ice Arena. The Raiders took the first game on Friday by a score of 3-2 and the Nittany Lions looked to bounce back on Saturday to split the series with Colgate.

Junior goaltender Josie Bothun, despite allowing two goals on Saturday’s game, made 37 saves on 39 shots, with a .949 save percentage. If it wasn’t for Bothun’s performance today, Colgate might have had a much more prominent lead throughout the game.

The blue and white was off to a cold start the moment the puck had dropped. On the other hand, the Raiders were hot right off the bat as they compiled 13 shots in the first period alone. Colgate held Penn State to four shots.

Despite being heavily outshot, Josie Bothun made 12 saves in the first frame. To add to the hot start by Colgate, winger Kristýna Kaltounková sniped one past Bothun to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead.

Penn State head coach Jeff Kampersal spoke highly of his starting goaltender, despite falling once again on a last-minute play.

“Yeah, Josie’s awesome. For me, goaltending is presence. We have a goalie coach that can work with her technically,” said Kampersal. “She’s an awesome teammate, outgoing and communitive and she competes her butt off. That’s all you can ask from her.”

Penn State trailed for more than half of the game and the momentum seemed to have been nonexistent as the Nittany Lions struggled in the offensive zone. Luckily, Bothun managed to hold Colgate to only one goal through two periods of play.

“These games are close by score, we hit the post with three minutes to go…without Josie, we could’ve lost like 5-1,” Kampersal said. “Josie’s a good goalie.”

The Nittany Lions had a handful of power play advantages throughout the majority of the game and could not capitalize on any of them, going 0-4. Colgate also struggled on the power play, going 0-5.

“Our players are aggressive and they’re taking penalties”, said Kampersal. “There was one off of center ice where the Colgate player had her head down and ran into her defender and we got called for it…the fact that we could rally around the penalty kill was really good and it kind of gave us a spark and a little life to play hard in the third.”

Kampersal also talked about the power play advantages his Nittany Lions had early in the first period, then giving up a goal.

“I think that whole first period was out of sync. After a gut-wrenching loss yesterday, I thought we’d come out swinging and we didn’t,” added Kampersal. “That was disappointing.”

Clearly, the momentum shifted once the third period had begun. Penn State still found itself down a goal with twenty minutes to go. After another Nittany Lion penalty expired, junior defender Lyndie Lobdell found herself with a chance right out of the box. Lobdell would beat Hannah Murphy to tie the game at one, just seven minutes into the period, at 13:01.

Momentum quickly returned as the blue and white developed many scoring chances as time winded down in the final frame. With about three minutes to go, a two-on-one opportunity for the Lions almost gave them the lead as the puck ricocheted off the post twice.

The final minute approached and that’s when Bothun let one get past her, and Colgate would regain the lead with 1:00 remaining in the third. The Raiders would beat the Nittany Lions by a final score of 2-1.

Goalie Josie Bothun set a season-high 37 saves in the loss to the Raiders, a solid performance despite the final score. If she continues to play at this level, Penn State should find itself back in the win column moving forward.

