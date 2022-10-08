No. 11 Penn State dropped its second straight game against No. 6 Colgate on Saturday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions fell behind the Raiders early and failed to crawl back into the game at Pegula Ice Arena, losing the contest 2-1.

The Raiders applied pressure to the Nittany Lions defense in the first period. The blue and white were outshot 13-4 but managed to draw two power plays within five minutes, one for cross-checking and another for interference. However, both of the advantages were unsuccessful for Penn State.

Goalie Josie Bothun surrendered a goal at the 14:05 mark off the stick of Colgate junior Kristýna Kaltounková, her fifth of the season, that gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead. Kaltounková found the net twice on Friday against the Nittany Lions.

Penn State started the second period shorthanded due to a prior holding penalty on freshman forward Tessa Janecke.

The Raiders fired off a quick shot at the start of the period that rang off the post of the Nittany Lions goal and continued the offensive push with two more shots on net.

For Penn State, it was a rough second period. The blue and white spent over six minutes killing penalties and fired off just six shots on net to the Raiders 14, nearly mirroring the shots in period one.

“If our players are aggressive and they’re taking penalties, I don’t really mind,” coach Jeff Kampersal said. “The fact that we could rally around in the penalty kill was really good and that kind of gave us a spark and a little life.”

While no goals were recorded for either team in the second, it was clear who had control over the match going into the final frame.

Four minutes into the third, freshman forward Katelyn Roberts missed the net wide which led Colgate down the ice and on another advantage after a hooking penalty was called on Lyndie Lobdell.

After Lobdell killed off her penalty, the junior took the ice and scored the blue and white’s first goal of the afternoon to tie the contest 1-1. Janecke and junior forward Kiara Zanon were credited with the assist.

“They went off on a bad change and I saw the opportunity,” Lobdell said.

The Nittany Lions continued to attack Colgate’s goaltender Hannah Murphy with two shots off the post and seconds later gained another advantage on an interference power play. Ultimately, the blue and white were unable to convert.

As the third period winded down, sophomore Mya Vaslet gained control of the puck in Colgate’s zone. Vaslet took a shot that hit off the pipe of the Raiders goal with 3:49 remaining.

With exactly one minute left, Colgate pushed into Penn State’s zone and fired off a game-winning shot that hit the back of the net. Freshman forward Elyssa Biederman recorded her first goal of the season and gave the Raiders a 2-1 lead.

"You just have to let it go. It’s frustrating but dwelling on it doesn’t help,” Lobdell said. “I like to think of it like you never lose, you just win and learn.”

Despite being outshot 39-17 over the course of the game, the Nittany Lions dominated the faceoff battle 24-17 in the first and second periods. Janecke won nine of 15 faceoffs.

Coach Kampersal continues to sit on the cusp of 400 career wins in Division I women’s hockey and will look to reach the milestone when Penn State travels to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts to face Boston College on Oct. 14.

Penn State is now 2-4 six games into the 2022 season.

