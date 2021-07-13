Athletes perform. The press reports. The routine process may seem cut and dried, but within the exchange of information at postgame conferences lies concern for athletes’ mental health — an issue relatively undiscussed until recently.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka dropped out of the 2021 French Open on May 31 when the tournament fined her $15,000 for not fulfilling press conference obligations. She said “negative questions about her play affected her mental health,” according to The New York Times.

Osaka’s refusal to partake in post-match news conferences has sparked an international debate over the format of — and even the need for — traditional press conferences and other aspects of media relations in sports.

Amira Rose Davis, Penn State professor of history and African American studies, said she is in favor of revising the traditional press conference and understanding the motivations of athletes who want to challenge the current structure.

“I think at the basic level, athletes are asserting their humanity,” Davis said. “They’re talking about not wanting to do a presser after a game, especially after a big loss when emotions are right at the surface.”

However, Davis said press conferences can still be useful when they expose corruption and abuses of power within organizations.

“But I think that that’s the idealized or romanticized version of how a presser can function,” Davis said. “I think that also depends on how accessible those press rooms are.”

Moreover, Davis said press conferences were originally meant to promote leagues and brands, but this purpose has shifted. She said she believes the media should consider changing press conference times and providing more diverse journalistic voices.

Penn State lecturer and Director of Alumni Relations Mike Poorman said he supports Osaka’s decision to pull out of the tournament to balance her career and mental health.

“I applaud her for pulling out and saying, ‘No, this is so important to me. I’m not going to play,’” Poorman said. “That’s her right.”

However, Poorman said he thinks contractual obligations for press conferences should be respected.

Poorman said players’ appearances at press conferences boost revenue for the tournament, which in turn can increase their salaries.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Even though he said press conferences should be utilized, Poorman said he believes the French Open could have managed the circumstances differently.

“I think every individual is different, every situation is different. I think the French Open could have handled it differently and given her maybe a pass this year [or a pass not to] have to do all of them,” Poorman said. “Unfortunately, it became a very public situation.”

John Affleck, Penn State journalism professor and the Knight Chair in Sports Journalism and Society, said Osaka’s mental health is important, and she was right to take care of it. However, he said athletes should still generally fulfill their press obligations.

“It’s very tricky if we’re going to say everybody who has a mental health issue gets a pass on standing up and being accountable,” Affleck said.

He likened it to giving out an optional assignment as a professor — of which many students opt out.

“The point of journalism is not to torture people by simply asking questions. The problem comes with where to draw the line between an interview subject being merely nervous and a more serious affliction that could reasonably cause them to beg off, and who decides what’s reasonable,” Affleck wrote in an article titled “In Defense of News Conferences.”

Affleck also said he is frequently asked if sports teams will continue to restrict in-person access for reporters to players and coaches using a mental health-type of excuse.

“The more journalists are separated from the team, the less clear picture they will have of what is going on on the team,” Affleck said. “Therefore, what they write will be less accurate. What will happen then is the team will be very angry about that, but it’s their own fault.”

Affleck praised athletes like Osaka, Michael Phelps and Kevin Love for being open about mental health issues, which he said helps reach audiences previously unaware of the extent of mental struggles in the world.

Osaka’s case of refusing interviews due to mental health issues is just one reason to reform media relations, Davis said.

Davis said she believes many athletes feel press conferences detract from important conversations around subjects like racial injustice, citing Natasha Cloud’s refusal to answer questions about anything except gun violence at a post-game press conference.

“There’s this underriding feeling that because they’re Black athletes, the demand to entertain, to ‘shut up and dribble’ and to perform in these media junkets feels like an extension of what’s required of them in terms of performance — but one that they’re less and less okay with,” Davis said.

Affleck said in his article that members of the press should not lose the accountability of athletes, teams and people in power in order to give them the license to have conversations important to them.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

“If all we get from people with power and money is a series of carefully crafted statements and no talk back — Twitter replies don’t really count as conversation, just shouting — then we lose accountability,” Affleck wrote.

Affleck also stressed the importance of reporters preparing thoroughly and asking smart questions, which he said he has not seen in many cases of reporters covering Osaka in the past.

Poorman agreed and said reporters should refrain from inserting their opinions in questions. He said he sees why athletes don’t like reporters when they do that.

“If an athlete like Naomi Osaka says, ‘This is for my mental health, I need to step away,’ when she comes back, all the questions are going to be about that,” Davis said. “That kind of reproduces the conditions she was trying to avoid in the first place.”

On July 8, Osaka published an op-ed in TIME magazine, giving her thoughts on the situation. She wrote she should have expected the backlash for withdrawing from the tournament, given that not everyone can be pleased.

Osaka’s decision to step out of the tournament was not about members of the press, she wrote, but about the structure of press conferences.

“I’ll say it again for those at the back: I love the press; I do not love all press conferences,” she wrote.

Looking to incite change within press conferences — not “to inspire revolt” — Osaka wrote she has not heard word of any tennis players missing a conference since.

Osaka wrote she believes more grace should be given to athletes who miss a single press event.

“In any other line of work, you would be forgiven for taking a personal day here and there, so long as it’s not habitual,” Osaka wrote. “You wouldn’t have to divulge your most personal symptoms to your employer; there would likely be HR measures protecting at least some level of privacy.”

Osaka said she is advocating for a tennis-wide policy of allowing a certain number of “sick days” for athletes.

“I believe this would bring sport in line with the rest of society.”