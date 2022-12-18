After back-to-back Big Ten matchups, Penn State returned to nonconference play in a big way against MAAC opponent Canisius.

The Nittany Lions fended off a fast first half start from the Golden Griffins en route to a 97- 67 win as fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett continued his hot streak with 16 points, nine assists and just one turnover.

It was a second half struggle from Canisius who shot 30.3% from the field, a drastic change from the unit’s 50% mark in the first half. Penn State shot the ball at an elite clip in the closing frame and throughout the game, shooting 58% during the contest with a 59.1% mark from beyond the arc.

Micah Shrewsberry got all 13 scholarship players into the Sunday afternoon affair with Canisius as not only did all five freshmen score points but every scholarship player recorded at least two points.

It was also a second half to remember for fifth-year guard Andrew Funk who scored all 15 of his points in the second half and by way of the deep ball, shooting 5-for-6 from 3-point range.

For the first seven minutes of the contest it would be all Golden Griffins as the road squad got out to a hot shooting start, jumping out to an 18-11 lead as graduate student guard Jamir Moultrie had 10 of Canisius’ 18 points.

Despite Moultrie continuing his dominance against the Nittany Lions and shooting an unblemished 5-for-5 from the field, Pickett banked home a pair of tough layups in the paint and cut the deficit to 20-15.

With the Bryce Jordan Center crowd thin due to the winter break, the blue and white looked to take back the lead and produce its own energy from a pair of bench players. After layups from fifth-year seniors Mikey Henn and Camren Wynter, the Nittany Lions trailed 26-24 with 8:18 remaining in the first half.

Despite Canisius continuing to shoot the ball well, Pickett went to his bread and butter, attacking smaller guards and converting on looks close to the basket as Penn State capitalized on a Seth Lundy 3-pointer to take its first lead at 31-29 with just 6 minutes to play in the half.

With the Nittany Lions riding a 18-5 run and holding Canisius to a scoreless drought of over three minutes, the defense was leading to good offense as a long range 3-pointer from junior guard Dallion Johnson extended the Penn State lead to 38-31.

After Lundy headed to the locker room with an injury after an awkward fall from a layup attempt, Pickett picked up where he left off as the blue and white grew its biggest lead of the game to 42-31 with another layup.

After an 11-0 run from Penn State, Canisius closed the half on a pair of mid range jumpers from redshirt freshman guard Tahj Staveskie and graduate student guard Jordan Henderson to cut the Nittany Lions lead to 42-36 at the end of the first half.

Penn State took over in the opening minutes of the second half as Funk found his stroke from beyond the arc and buried back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Nittany Lions a 57-38 lead just five minutes in.

With the blue and white on a 22-2 run to start the second half with a 4-for-5 mark from beyond the perimeter, Wynter drained a 3-pointer to give Penn State a 64-38 advantage and force a timeout from the Golden Griffins.

After going scoreless in the first half, Funk fired away from deep with precision from 3-point range, draining five 3-pointers with just a single miss as Pickett added on with another layup, giving the Nittany Lions a 72-49 lead with 10:55 to play.

With Shrewsberry placing four freshmen on the floor, rookie Jameel Brown scored his first points since the opening game of the season as a deep 3-pointer gave Penn State an 83-52 advantage with 7:04 to play.

The freshmen core continued to dominate the Golden Griffins down the stretch as Brown and Evan Mahaffey found some confidence on the floor, making some baskets in the closing minutes as Penn State’s rout was on, leading 91-56 with just four minutes to play.

Freshman Demetrius Lilley showed off his size and athleticism as the game came to a close, showing why he was a dominant recruit out of Lower Merion High School as the Nittany Lions closed out a statement performance with the young guns leading the way.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE