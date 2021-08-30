One hundred and ten athletes are a lot to manage. Now, factor in that those athletes participate in over 30 respective events, in two separate seasons, to accompany all of their individual needs both on and off the track.

As coach of Penn State’s track and field program, this is what John Gondak deals with on a daily basis.

Gondak has been tasked with overseeing the men’s and women’s cross country teams as well as track and field.

He described it as a challenge but a “challenge that I’ve enjoyed my whole career.”

Gondak can’t do it all himself, though, and part of the job requires delegating to his 10 staff members and a number of volunteer coaches — one of them being associate head coach Erin Tucker.

Tucker and Gondak are longtime friends and colleagues, dating all the way to 2003, where they first met at the University of Kentucky.

“More than anything else, I’m just here to support John,” Tucker told The Daily Collegian, “He’s a good friend of mine, so whatever he needs me to do, I’m there to do that, and the rest of the staff is in that role as well.”

Trust is important on any coaching staff, but in sports like cross country and track, it requires a different level.

Gondak, who primarily works with middle-distance and distance runners, isn’t able to watch every athlete each day.

He acknowledged Tucker excels in his role as the 100-meter coach, allowing Gondak to take more of a supervisor role.

“We all have our areas of expertise, and that’s one thing that as the head coach, obviously, I look to provide the resources for our assistant coaches to be successful,” Gondak said. “I really need to lean on them to be able to create their training plans.”

Even some of the athletes are able to see the bonds between the coaches, and they can appreciate the honesty and trust that comes with that bond.

“It’s definitely kind of a hands-off approach with the other event groups, that’s how much Gondak trusts them,” junior middle-distance runner Evan Dorenkamp told the Collegian. “He’s not going to pretend he knows how to coach a javelin thrower.”

Gondak is even the reason Dorenkamp chose to attend Penn State.

“I came because of Gondak,” Dorenkamp said. “Gondak’s history with mid-distance running is pretty legendary. I don’t know how many All-Americans he’s coached, but it’s pretty ridiculous.”

Trust is a common theme within the locker room, which the coaches echo.

“I feel like we have one of the best staffs in the country, and that’s because we get along, we trust each other,” Tucker said. “It’s not like I trust you to manage my bank account, but I trust you even to the point with some of them.

“I trust you to watch my children. That’s the kind of trust you got to have.”

With recruiting, that trust is critical. Each year, the cross country and track and field coaching staff has hundreds of athletes it has to sort through.

Gondak has to trust his assistants’ evaluations and in turn, the coaching staff trusts he’ll make the right choice.

When it comes to working with so many athletes, coach Tucker said it’s all about numbers.

He works with the sprinters and hurdlers and noted he prefers to take no more than 12 men and 12 women each year, with some exceptions from time to time.

“It’s just managing numbers, managing personalities, managing athletes to make sure that everyone feels like they’ve been watched, being in this business,” Tucker said. “This is the start of year 22, I definitely know how to manage myself because what you don’t want to do is burn yourself out trying to do too much.”

Tucker also prides himself on communication. Part of that communication is making sure his runners get the information they need long before they need it.

“I try to give them their workout sheets the Wednesday before they’re gonna do it,” Tucker said. “At the very latest, they’re going to get it on Friday, so they’ve got it a whole week before they do it.”

Making the jump from a high school track to a Big Ten program doesn’t always come easy for athletes.

In those early stages, communication becomes especially important as the coaches and athletes have to work together to find what works for them.

“Running and training, in general, is by feel — it’s very subjective,” Dorenkamp said. “What works for me might not necessarily work for a runner that may run the same event as me even.”

A big help in getting adjusted comes from coaches and teammates who try to make sure the freshmen feel good about where they’re at.

Gondak said that one of his most important tasks as a coach is making sure athletes are going to work with other athletes in situations that set them up for success.

“If I put a freshman with a fifth-year senior, where there’s a significant difference in talent level and that fifth-year senior is just pounding on the freshman every day at practice, that freshman’s going to leave thinking that ‘I’m no good at this,’” Gondak said.

Tucker echoed a similar sentiment when discussing his runners, saying he wants to make sure freshmen know they can run at their own pace.

Ideally, underclassmen working with the older athletes will yield a positive result, and the upperclassmen will take on a mentorship role with the younger athletes.

Victoria Tachinski, a graduate student and middle-distance runner, spoke on how this philosophy has benefitted her personally.

“This past year we actually had a freshman, her name is also Victoria, and she won the Big Ten Championship in the 800-meter,” Tachinski told the Collegian. “Her and I are training partners and teammates. She went through some injuries throughout the year, and I do feel like my experiences, just talking to her, did help in some ways.”

Dorenkamp reiterated how essential it is to have someone to help you out along the way.

“It’s pretty important, I think, to find a mentor, to have that relationship with somebody that knows more than you,” Dorenkamp said.

Dorenkamp added that he had several of those mentors himself over his first couple of years and now, as he transitions to an upperclassman, he is ready to take on a few of the younger guys himself.

One thing Gondak stresses with his runners when they enter the program is to take care of their bodies. Dorenkamp said this is one of the areas where Gondak has had the biggest influence on him.

“You can run too much and get hurt,” Dorenkamp said. “So [Gondak] always puts an emphasis on taking care of your body.”

Gondak and Tucker both stress they want their athletes to feel comfortable checking in with them so no issues go unaddressed.

“I tell them all the time, if anybody needs anything, if anybody just wants to talk, if anybody has any questions, concerns, let me know,” Gondak said.

“Some coaches are like, ‘Just go do this, do that,’” Tucker said. “I like when kids check in, that means they’re into it, they’re motivated.”

The constant line of communication goes a long way to helping performance.

The coaches remind the athletes why each drill is done while they are going through practice, which not only boosts confidence but also keeps the athletes motivated.

“It makes you that much more confident when you step on the line,” Dorenkamp said. “I love that they do that.”

However, not all athletes respond to communication the same way.

Some athletes may respond better to more assertive dialogue while others swing the other way, making coaches talk to each athlete in an individualized way.

“The times have changed, cultures are changing, every coach can sit here and complain, ‘Oh, the kids are changing, they’re not like this, and they’re not like that.’ You can complain about it or you can adapt and change with them,” Tucker said. “You gotta figure out a way to motivate them, you gotta figure out a way to communicate with them.”

While watching his athletes succeed on the track is a joy, Gondak said he believes that is not the end goal — seeing the athletes develop into leaders with top-tier communication skills is where his job pays off the most.

“When you’re at an alumni event and somebody comes back to you five, six years after they graduated and they tell you, ‘I know I was a pain in the butt sometimes, and we thought we knew everything, but what you and the other coaches did while I was part of the program really helped me become who I was,’ that’s the best feeling,” Gondak said. “That’s when you feel like you’ve accomplished what our goal is.”

