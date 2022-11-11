Sunday marked an important day for Penn State — the day it won the Big Ten Tournament.

The win came in an upset against top-seeded Michigan State, and the game didn’t disappoint, ending 3-2 in back-and-forth fashion.

With how things looked during the Nittany Lions’ season, some were curious if the team would live up to the expectations or be a ghost of who they usually are.

The firepower was there for Penn State, with players like redshirt senior Ally Schlegel, fifth-year Penelope Hocking, senior Cori Dyke, senior Payton Linnehan and many more making this team click.

During the Big Ten Tournament, there’s no question the Nittany Lions caught on fire, and they’ll hope to continue that heading into NCAA Tournament play.

What awaits the champions is a 15-2-1 team, one that’s held its opponents scoreless in the previous four matches. That team is Quinnipiac.

The Bobcats have a nose for scoring the ball, accumulating 53 goals and surrendering just 15 in return.

It goes without say that their leading goal-scorer, Rebecca Cooke, has most of the team’s goals, amassing 22 — which also leads the nation.

The Dublin, Ireland, native is cooking in her junior season, scoring a goal in every match this season but four.

Penn State is looking to be the fifth team to stop Cooke in her tracks with a backline that’s caused some attackers to panic.

Coach Erica Dambach mentioned after the upset win the team needs to give the opposition more of a challenge, as she sees her team running way too much and allowing the opposition’s strike force a walk in the park at times.

Behind Cooke, forward Courtney Chochol seems to be the team’s second-biggest threat.

In her junior year, the Alliston, Ontario, native has found a lot of success in her career thus far, putting the ball in the back of the net six times for the Bobcats.

On the other side, Schlegel has been heating up, scoring three goals in three conference tournament games, including the game-winner against Michigan State.

She has 13 altogether, but it seems Schlegel is best under pressure, which is what the Nittany Lions will be this upcoming Sunday.

Her leadership will also need to come into play if the blue and white finds itself down early on, which happened against the Spartans.

Her sidekick, Hocking, who was also on fire during the tournament, totaled three assists in the last two games.

The fifth-year option looks like she fits in with Penn State’s players, making a name for herself in her first year with the team.

The list of attackers doesn’t stop there, as a healthy Linnehan has given her unit an extra boost in attacking the opposition.

Redshirt sophomore Kaitlyn MacBean also deserves some recognition after collecting two goals in the tournament. If she can continue to get open, she’ll be a threat in front of the goal.

Aside from forwards banging in scores, both team goalkeepers deserve some praise. Nittany Lion Katherine Asman collected 71 saves this season, while Bobcat Sofia Lospinoso had 45. Asman had a ton of shots come her way, a whopping 196 to be exact.

With the forwards getting the fair share of shots, the playmakers are the team's heart. Penn State’s “franchise” player is Dyke. Dyke’s never been one to single-handedly take over a game, but her presence makes all the difference as to whether the team wins or loses. She will be another staple in the clash.

On the Bobcat's side, Chochol comes up big when it matters most, dishing out 13 assists. Her chemistry with Cooke is something to watch in Sunday’s game.

With each side having its own dark horse in the race, this game could go either way.

As Penn State has been firing up, Quinnipiac aims to Cooke with Chochol. Both teams seem to be igniting their flame, but one must burn out Sunday.

