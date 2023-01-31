Following a dominant senior season with Mount St. Mary's, transfer graduate student catcher Thomas Bramley is already making noise in Happy Valley.

After posting a .307 average with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs in all 48 games with the Mountaineers last season, Bramley was ranked 19th in the D1Baseball.com top 50 catchers list.

Some preseason recognition for our guy @tommy_bramley!Ranked as the 19th-best catcher in the country by @d1baseball in their preseason player rankings!➡️ https://t.co/FnosJfMhWu#WeAre pic.twitter.com/qgpsBu1V1T — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) January 31, 2023

The Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, native is also coming off a strong summer with the Martha's Vineyard Sharks in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, receiving All-Star game MVP honors and guiding the Sharks to an NECBL Championship.

With the Sharks, Bramley showed his ability to put the ball in play and get on base at an elite level. Bramley posted a .365 batting average, .471 on base percentage and 31 hits in 27 games.

The Nittany Lions will face a number of top 50 catchers including the No. 1 ranked catcher Luke Schliger from Maryland, No. 20 Dayne Leonard from West Virginia, No. 28 Tomas Frick from North Carolina, No. 36 Evin Sullivan from Binghamton and No. 42 Owen Carapellotti from Georgetown.

