Following a breakout sophomore campaign, shortstop Jay Harry is poised for another dominant season in Happy Valley, receiving preseason top-50 recognition.

Heading into his junior season, Harry was ranked among the top 50 shortstops by D1Baseball, slotting in at the No. 49 spot and joining an elite group at the position.

🆕 2023 Preseason Player Rankings: Top 50 Shortstops(Presented by @rapsodo) @GCU_Baseball's Jacob Wilson and @OleMissBSB's Jacob Gonzalez headline our list of college baseball's top 50 shortstops heading into 2023.https://t.co/ahCYafcp82 — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) February 6, 2023

Playing in 54 of 55 games last season, Harry was a potent force at the top of Rob Cooper's lineup, posting a .333 batting average, a .414 on base percentage, 71 hits and 11 home runs.

Harry also shined with the glove in the 2022 campaign with just 11 errors, recording a .954 fielding percentage. Currently ranking seventh in most defensive assists in Penn State history, the Metuchen, New Jersey, native looks to climb the record books in 2023.

Harry joins three other Big Ten shortstops including Maryland junior Matt Shaw and Michigan State junior Mitch Jebb who rank third and fifth, respectively.

