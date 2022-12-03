Penn State landed an infielder for the future on Saturday.
Class of 2025 shortstop Ethan Tolbert announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter.
#WeAre #Committed @JMAC_PG @PG_Scouting @PBRNewJersey @ShooterHunt @MHSQuakers @PennStateBASE @kminnicksports pic.twitter.com/kgQs4o31jI— Ethan Tolbert (@Iamethantolbert) December 3, 2022
Hailing from Moorestown, New Jersey, Tolbert plays for Moorestown High School and Fremont Express Baseball in Fremont, Ohio.
Per Prep Baseball Report, Tolbert has a 7.46 second 60-yard time and an 89 mph exit velocity.
