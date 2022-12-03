Baseball vs. Bucknell, Team

The Penn State baseball team stands on the field during the national anthem before their game against Bucknell at Medlar Field in University Park, Pa. on Tuesday, Apr. 26, 2022. The Bison defeated the Nittany Lions 8-7.

 Nick Eickhoff

Penn State landed an infielder for the future on Saturday.

Class of 2025 shortstop Ethan Tolbert announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter.

Hailing from Moorestown, New Jersey, Tolbert plays for Moorestown High School and Fremont Express Baseball in Fremont, Ohio.

Per Prep Baseball Report, Tolbert has a 7.46 second 60-yard time and an 89 mph exit velocity.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags