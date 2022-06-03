Although the Nittany Lions failed to end their season the way they would have liked, their 2022 campaign has a chance to go down as a turning point for the program.

Penn State made the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in head coach Rob Cooper’s tenure and the first time since the 2012 season.

In a breakout season for the blue and white, it exceeded many expectations but still had plenty of room for improvement.

Here are some numbers that defined Penn State’s 2022 season.

10

Toward the end of the season, the number 10 became more and more synonymous with the team, for both good and bad reasons.

One on hand, the blue and white was on track to make the postseason for the first time in 10 years; on the other, the program had failed to make a postseason appearance for an entire decade. Ultimately, how that number was viewed during the season came down to how it was framed.

However, once it got there, accomplishing that feat couldn’t be ignored, especially after the team dropped six of its last nine games in the regular season.

Penn State managed to defeat third-seeded Iowa 5-2 in its first tournament game and scored four runs in the ninth inning to send its second-round matchup with Rutgers to extra innings.

The Nittany Lions were a mere few feet from winning the game with the Scarlet Knights, as Johnny Piacentino’s two-run RBI double fell just short of the wall — which eventually resulted in Piacentino being stranded at third base as the inning came to a close.

Penn State eventually fell to Rutgers, before it lost to Iowa the next day to end its hopes of a deep run in the tournament.

.395

Junior catcher Matt Wood posted one of the best seasons from a Penn State baseball player in recent history in 2022.

Wood’s success at the plate stood out at the national scale and was no small part of the team's overall success.

The Pennsylvania native finished the regular season with a .395 batting average, the best in the entire conference. Wood will in all likelihood enter the upcoming MLB Draft, as he was ranked as the 80th-best college prospect by D1Baseball in its midseason rankings.

He gave it his all in his junior season, notching a 26-game hit streak in addition to being a reliable everyday catcher for Penn State’s many pitchers.

If and when Wood decides to enter this year’s draft, there will be massive shoes to fill for anyone on the Nittany Lions’ roster next season.

6.87

Penn State had its fair share of high-scoring games this season, but its defense must improve if it wants to take that next step.

The Nittany Lions gave up an average of 6.87 runs per game and surrendered a total of 378 runs this season, poor enough for fourth-worst in the Big Ten. This combination of stats is not exactly a recipe for success.

The Nittany Lions gave up at least seven runs in 11 of their last 12 losses this season, a clear pattern that has to change if Penn State hopes to match and exceed this year's success next season.

Penn State’s defense was also credited with 84 errors this season, tied for most in the Big Ten.

Between bad, sloppy fielding and inconsistent pitching, the blue and white’s defense proved to be its downfall in many contests in 2022.

19

Although the Nittany Lions finished 11th in the conference in batting average and runs, there was one particular area they excelled in this season — and that was earning triples.

Penn State recorded 19 triples on the year, good for second best in the conference as well as a new program record.

Led by Tayven Kelley’s and Piacentino’s four triples each, the squad tied for 29th in the nation in that category this season.

This shows that the squad has the speed and athleticism to get things done on the basepaths once the ball is in play.

