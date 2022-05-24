Penn State’s postseason drought is finally over. For the first time since 2012, the Nittany Lions will make the trip to Omaha, Nebraska, to play in the Big Ten Tournament.

It’s a long-awaited breakthrough for coach Rob Cooper’s team, which had gone just 52-129 in conference under his guidance entering this season.

Granted, a 25-27 year isn’t exactly setting the league on fire, but it is undeniable progress for the Nittany Lions’ program.

The blue and white qualified for the tournament as the sixth seed and will face off against third-seeded Iowa in the first round.

It’s a matchup that pits two teams that have trended in opposite directions during the past two weeks.

Winners of six straight Big Ten series, the Hawkeyes are one of the conference’s hottest teams.

Meanwhile, Penn State has lost its past five conference games, allowing 11 or more runs in three of them.

In their last two outings, the Nittany Lions were competitive against the conference’s fourth seed, Illinois, but late-game collapses in each raise concerns for Cooper’s team.

Despite these concerns, there’s no question that the blue and white packs a punch offensively.

Big Ten player of the year candidate Matt Wood has had a remarkable junior season, pacing the conference with a .395 average, while placing in the top 10 in hits, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

Shortstop Jay Harry and catcher Josh Spiegel also enjoyed solid seasons at the dish, both finishing with above-.300 batting averages.

When the Nittany Lions are on their game, they are a force offensively. The problem has been finding consistency, particularly toward the bottom of the batting order.

Cooper can trust some of his best hitters to get aboard, but that means little if the rest of the lineup can’t bring them home.

Penn State really needs middle-third hitters like outfielder Johnny Piacentino and infielder Kyle Hannon to step up and deliver with runners in scoring position. Every player left on base represents a missed opportunity to advance into the next round.

Scoring won’t be an easy task, though, as the blue and white will take on the Big Ten’s top pitching staff with a team ERA of 3.57.

Iowa’s stingy unit has allowed the fewest hits, runs and lowest opposing batting average in the conference, and pitcher Adam Mazur plays a big part in that.

The redshirt sophomore is the Hawkeyes’ unquestionable ace, starting 14 games in 2022, including two full-game shutouts.

It will be a surprise if anybody other than Mazur takes the mound in Omaha, and Penn State needs to bring its absolute best if it wants to score runs on him.

Needless to say, the Nittany Lions will need a strong defensive performance of their own to keep things close against Iowa.

Cooper has kept teams guessing this season with his toolbox of starting pitchers and his eagerness to reach into the bullpen during the early innings.

Sophomore Travis Luensmann is most likely to get the starting nod, as he has the most starts for Penn State. Luensmann leads the team with 71 strikeouts and all consistent starters with a 4.76 ERA.

In relief, junior Jordan Morales and senior Tyler Shingledecker have been the most consistent options and could be the first calls from the bullpen.

These pitchers will have their hands full against a Hawkeye offense that exploded in last week’s series against Indiana, including a 30-16 barnburner.

The offense is headlined by two power hitters: redshirt sophomore Peyton Williams and redshirt freshman Keaton Anthony. The duo have combined for 64 extra-base hits, including 25 home runs.

If the blue and white hangs any pitches over the middle, these two will be the first to capitalize.

Outside of them, redshirt senior Izaya Fullard and sophomore Michael Seegers are both solid contact hitters, with an on-base percentage of .442 and .378, respectively.

Coach Rick Heller’s squad has been a consistent contender during his eight-year tenure, including two NCAA Regional appearances and a 2017 Big Ten title.

Making its seventh consecutive tournament appearance, Iowa’s battle-tested bunch is used to the spotlight.

In stark contrast, this season’s trip to Omaha will be a brand new experience for the fresh-faced Nittany Lions — with their last postseason victory happening back in 2008.

However, none of that will matter Wednesday morning when the teams meet on the field. Spectators can expect an intense fight to the finish between two hungry teams.

Iowa’s goal is to reclaim the Big Ten throne, while Penn State hopes to leave its troubled past behind and bring on a new era of baseball glory.

