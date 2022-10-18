Baseball vs. Bucknell, Team

Penn State laded its fourth member of the 2024 recruiting class.

North Bellmore, New York, native Matthew Cruz announced his commitment to Penn State on Monday night on Instagram, securing a highly touted athlete for coach Rob Cooper.

The 5-foot-10 right-handed pitcher and outfielder attends St. Dominic High School and most recently played travel baseball for Team Francisco Notorious 9 Select 17U.

During a Perfect Game event, Cruz's fastball reached 88 mph on the mound while he exit velocity reached as high 90 mph off the bat, both career highs for the junior.

With a Perfect Game grade of 8.5 on its 10-point scale, Cruz projects to be a key contributor for Cooper's squad once he reaches Happy Valley.

