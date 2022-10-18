Penn State laded its fourth member of the 2024 recruiting class.

North Bellmore, New York, native Matthew Cruz announced his commitment to Penn State on Monday night on Instagram, securing a highly touted athlete for coach Rob Cooper.

The 5-foot-10 right-handed pitcher and outfielder attends St. Dominic High School and most recently played travel baseball for Team Francisco Notorious 9 Select 17U.

During a Perfect Game event, Cruz's fastball reached 88 mph on the mound while he exit velocity reached as high 90 mph off the bat, both career highs for the junior.

With a Perfect Game grade of 8.5 on its 10-point scale, Cruz projects to be a key contributor for Cooper's squad once he reaches Happy Valley.

