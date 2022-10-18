Penn State laded its fourth member of the 2024 recruiting class.
North Bellmore, New York, native Matthew Cruz announced his commitment to Penn State on Monday night on Instagram, securing a highly touted athlete for coach Rob Cooper.
The 5-foot-10 right-handed pitcher and outfielder attends St. Dominic High School and most recently played travel baseball for Team Francisco Notorious 9 Select 17U.
During a Perfect Game event, Cruz's fastball reached 88 mph on the mound while he exit velocity reached as high 90 mph off the bat, both career highs for the junior.
With a Perfect Game grade of 8.5 on its 10-point scale, Cruz projects to be a key contributor for Cooper's squad once he reaches Happy Valley.
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
Film review | Play calling, bad decisions lead to Penn State football’s offensive problems vs. Michigan
Penn State’s loss to Michigan wasn’t pretty, both offensively and defensively. The Nittany L…