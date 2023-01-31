Penn State baseball's head coach, Rob Cooper, notes

Penn State baseball's head coach, Rob Cooper, takes notes by the dugout between innings during a game against Nebraska held at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

 Erin O'Neill

The future is developing for Penn State as coach Rob Cooper lands another class of 2025 Pennsylvania standout.

Despite being just a current sophomore at Freeport Area High School, left-handed pitcher and outfielder Dustin Rape has committed to play for the Nittany Lions.

Standing at 5-foot-11, Rape projects as a highly talented pitcher who has touched 90 mph on the mound while playing with Hardcore Elite Baseball U16 team.

According to Perfect Game, Rape becomes the fourth high school talent in the class of 2025 to commit to Cooper's squad and joins Pennsylvania native Ryan Walsh, New York native Jace Alvino and shortstop talent Ethan Tolbert.

Tyler Millen is a men's basketball and baseball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in sports studies.