The future is developing for Penn State as coach Rob Cooper lands another class of 2025 Pennsylvania standout.

Despite being just a current sophomore at Freeport Area High School, left-handed pitcher and outfielder Dustin Rape has committed to play for the Nittany Lions.

I’m extremely excited to announce that I have committed to Penn State University!!! First of all, I want to thank God and my friends, coaches, and family who believed in me. Thanks to @seaner_moore and @PennStateBASE for this opportunity. @FASD_Athletics #WeAre #PennState pic.twitter.com/QR66NNtH1X — Dustin Rape (@Forty40Five5) January 31, 2023

Standing at 5-foot-11, Rape projects as a highly talented pitcher who has touched 90 mph on the mound while playing with Hardcore Elite Baseball U16 team.

According to Perfect Game, Rape becomes the fourth high school talent in the class of 2025 to commit to Cooper's squad and joins Pennsylvania native Ryan Walsh, New York native Jace Alvino and shortstop talent Ethan Tolbert.

