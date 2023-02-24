Cubs Hall of Fame legend Ernie Banks once said “Let's play two.” Penn State did just that to kick off its stretch of four games in three days.

Starting off the weekend series in Cary, North Carolina, with a doubleheader against Northern Illinois, Penn State got rolling in the opening contest, taking down the Huskies 7-3 in Game 1.

Junior right-handed pitcher Travis Luensmann earned the start in the Nittany Lions’ first ever game against Northern Illinois, and it was an afternoon to remember for Luensmann, who silenced the Huskies’ bats throughout the afternoon.

Luensmann picked up his second win in as many starts, firing five innings with just one run allowed and three strikeouts.

After a smooth opening frame from Luensmann, Penn State opened the scoring right off the bat in the bottom of the first inning, capitalizing on an RBI groundout from junior outfielder Billy Gerlott to plate graduate student Thomas Bramley for the game's first run.

Gerlott pushed the envelope for the blue and white, boasting a 3-5 mark at the plate and driving in three runs that proved to be the difference in the early innings. Bramley tacked on an RBI of his own, going 2-3 and reaching base four times.

The blue and white took on Michigan State transfer and junior right-handed pitcher Dominic Hann. The hurler battled early command issues, but sophomore first baseman Anthony Steele failed to take advantage, leaving the bases loaded and keeping the score 1-0 after one.

The Huskies put together their first threat of the contest in the top of the second. After some strong at-bats, they loaded the bases with only one out. After Penn State retired a base runner in a rundown, Luensmann fired a strikeout to maintain the blue and white’s advantage.

The Nittany Lions extended their lead in the bottom of second, as Bramley got on base for the second time in as many innings after lacing a single back up the middle to score Duke graduate student transfer Grant Norris.

Gerlott picked up his third RBI of the game after driving in Bramley and junior shortstop Jay Harry to put Penn State ahead 4-0 after two innings of play.

After a strong defensive display in the top half of the third, the Huskies dialed up some strong defense in the bottom half, stranding a runner for the road squad’s first scoreless frame of the game.

Northern Illinois plated a run in the top half of the fourth to cut the deficit to 4-1, but after a powerful throw from senior left fielder Tayven Kelley, a would-be base runner was gunned down at third base to end the frame.

In the bottom of the frame, the Huskies first baseman was unable to come up with a scoop, as Harry rounded third aggressively and scored to put Penn State ahead 5-1 on the error. Despite placing runners on second and third with two outs, a hard hit ball by senior center fielder Johnny Piacentino was snagged to end the threat.

As Luensmann posted another zero in the top half of the fifth, Hann hurled his own scoreless inning, prompting coach Rob Cooper to reach into his bullpen and bring out senior left-hander Jordan Morales, who retired all three batters he faced in the top of the sixth.

With both offenses hitting a lull, Huskies reliever Jacob Draeger continued that trend, striking out redshirt senior catcher Josh Spiegel to sit the Nittany Lions down in order and hold the score at 5-1 after six innings.

Penn State continued its strong defensive performance, dialing up a 6-4-3 double play en route to another scoreless inning for Morales.

Gerlott’s strong day at the plate continued into the latter stages of the contest, lacing a double into the left field corner. After a Piacentino walk, Steele smacked a ball into center field to drive home Gerlott and tack on some insurance, extending Penn State’s lead to 6-1.

With runners on second and third, Norris strode to the plate looking for his first at bat in a Nittany Lions uniform. Sending a ball deep to left field, Piacentino crossed home on the sac fly to put the blue and white up 7-1 heading into the final two innings.

Northern Illinois would not go without a fight as Troy transfer and junior outfielder Colin Summerhill stroked one to the gap, scoring two Huskies and cutting the Penn State lead to four. Morales was able to retire the next two hitters, keeping Penn State ahead 7-3.

Morales returned to the mound in the ninth inning and closed the door on Northern Illinois, capping four strong innings out of the bullpen and bringing the Nittany Lions back to .500.

